Review: Abbondanza rules the day at Next restaurant's Italia menu

“For the next 12 weeks,” my waiter at Next intoned, “we’re going to be the best Italian restaurant in Chicago.”

Bold talk, considering Chicago’s abundance of excellent Italian restaurants. And indeed, when I mentioned the boast to executive chef Edgar Tinoco, he was quick to distance himself.

“I would never say that,” he said. “We’re just trying to be the best we can be.”

Which, for Team Next, is pretty darn good.

Italia is Next’s 27th menu (it opened in 2011), and its third foray into the cuisine of Italy. Italia is neither as site-specific as 2012’s Sicily, nor as historic as 2017’s Ancient Rome, but it abounds in charm, flavor and calories. (More on that last part in a bit.)

Italia also is the most approachable menu Next has offered in many years. There’s no culinary sleight-of-hand, no trompe l’oeil presentations. No overt decor touches, save for a low-level soundtrack of ’60s pop tunes, such as “A Whiter Shade of Pale,” sung in Italian. (Fun fact: The Italian word for “fandango” apparently is “fandango.”)

Tinoco even bypassed Next’s signature move, the innocent-looking centerpiece that turns out to be integral to the meal itself. The noodle dishes prove to be — noodles. Made from wheat. One does not assume that sort of thing here.

What we have instead is Tinoco and company cooking up a storm, producing one delicious dish after another while remaining deeply respectful of Italian tradition and products. This is not a risk-free approach; as my proud waiter indirectly acknowledged, there’s no lack of excellent Italian cooking in town, and Next’s guests for the next couple of months are likely well-versed in Italian cuisine. Familiarity might not breed contempt in this case, but it certainly invites second-guessing.

Italia checks in at a relatively compact eight courses (technically nine, but the two desserts are served simultaneously), but this is no exercise in austerity; abbondanza, the Italian word for abundance, is the order of the day.

The opening salvo is the antipasti course, but “course” is a weak word for the culinary shock and awe that rains down on your table. There are so many plates that you’ll need help from your fellow guests to sample them all. A trio of crostini (three per diner, that is) bear such toppings as truffle tapenade with rosemary mascarpone, veal tongue over parsley-caper relish and broccoli rabe with garlic and anchovy. A soupcon of caviar adds indulgence to fried zucchini blossoms, stuffed with fresh ricotta cheese and evidencing a beignetlike texture. Strips of translucent fluke crudo curl around colorful greens; thinly sliced culatello ham is graced by a few dots of 100-year-old balsamic vinegar. (The waiter dispenses the balsamico with the serious precision of a heart surgeon.) Pan-roasted shrimp scampi (actually Santa Barbara prawns) with garlic chips and bell peppers are topped with bottarga, emphasizing the deep-sea origins.

As if that weren’t enough, there’s also a round loaf of warm focaccia, and a large bowl of burrata cheese; these elements remain on the plate (replenished, if need be) throughout the dinner.

Ready for course two?

That would be classic cacio e pepe, a tangle of bigoli noodles tossed in caciocavallo cheese and assertive levels of black pepper. I order cacio e pepe often, and this is the best version I can recall. Pasta returns a few courses later, as a family-style duet of morel-mushroom cappelletti and ziti bolognese, the latter topped with fat flakes of sbrinz cheese. The cappelletti was terrific, but I’ll be seeing that bolognese in my dreams.

Also dream-worthy is the branzino, wrapped in guanciale for extra richness, topped with a long chip made from dehydrated burnt onion (move the chip to appreciate the fish’s crispy skin) and accented with dabs of Calabrian-chile puree (like a great spicy ketchup) and blood-orange puree, along with a complex sauce of stock, roasted bones and fermented satsuma orange.

The veal cheek agrodolce is sensational. Eschewing using crostini for a second time, Tinoco fashioned a base of a sort of bread-pudding custard, which supports a cube of braised veal cheek (remarkably dense with flavor) alongside a sweet-sour melange of raisins, kale and four-bean puree. All this is topped with a delicate onion chip that looks like a creased golden napkin.

I mention the steak course for two reasons. One, the 32-day-aged rib-eye, over an intensely beefy cream sauce alongside fried cippolini cups filled with artichoke hollandaise, was so rich that I couldn’t finish it. Two, when the waiter innocently asked if we’d like some ground pepper, he produced a Louisville Slugger-size pepper mill, a wink to a fine-dining cliche from yesteryear. I loved it.

Sommelier and floor manager João Alves de sá always comes up with fascinating wine pairings; listening to his explanations is almost as much fun as drinking the stuff. He may have outdone himself with the all-Italian choices (at three price levels) for this menu; every pairing sang. At meal’s end, there are optional, vintage amari, most dating from the ’40s to the ’70s; they’re testimony to Alinea Group beverage director Michah Melton, whose sourcing borders on the archeological.

In addition to being one of Next’s most approachable iterations, Italia will likely prove to be the most fluid. It’s no accident that Italia is being produced during the summer (it runs through Aug. 11), when a fresh bounty of short-season produce comes to market on a weekly basis. That morel-mushroom cappelletti likely has been replaced already; in a month, the menu will bear scant resemblance to the dinner I experienced. Just wait until the local tomato harvest.

Next

953 W. Fulton Market

nextrestaurant.com

Tribune rating: Four stars

Open: Dinner Wednesday-Sunday

Prices: Multicourse meal $145-$185; kitchen table $185-$205

Noise: Conversation friendly

Other: Prepaid tickets required

Ratings key: Four stars, outstanding; three stars, excellent; two stars, very good; one star, good; no stars, unsatisfactory. Meals are paid for by the Tribune.

