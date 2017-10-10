Revel Systems Partners with Como to Deliver an Integrated Customer Engagement Solution

Leading POS Provider Joins Forces with Customer Engagement Platform to Deploy Personalized Customer Loyalty Solutions to Scale Businesses

San Francisco, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Revel Systems, a feature-rich business platform integrating operations and customer channels driven by the Point of Sale into a single dashboard, today announced a partnership with Como, a leading customer engagement solution provider. The Como toolset further extends Revel’s suite of CRM tools and is integrated with the Revel POS, allowing direct interaction with customers and personalized attention, based on real-time data and analytics.

In an era where brand loyalty is driving revenue, Revel Systems and Como are delivering an integrated customer loyalty solution enabling businesses to create individual experiences for each and every customer.

“The goal is to provide seamless integration of all customer channels through a POS, which will in turn make for easier and more intuitive management,” says Revel COO Bobby Marhamat. “With the expansion of our suite of tools, and more granular CRM, our customers can deliver the most personalized experiences, which can show serious impact to their bottom line and empower them to scale.”

Companies that adopt omnichannel customer engagement strategies have been proven to engage significantly more customers, and research has shown that a high percentage of customers spend more with companies that invest in the customer experience.

“Como is excited to partner with Revel Systems and offer their clients our end-to-end customer engagement platform,” said Yair Holtzer, Founder and Head of Como US. “Using our data-driven technology, the Como Sense solution enables hospitality and retail chains to bring their customers back and increase their spending”.

The Como solution is completely integrated with the Revel POS so that businesses of all sizes can interact directly with their customers and speak to their individual needs. The integration has already made an impact with Revel customers.

“Meeting the, individual needs of our customers has always been the drive of our business. To help us in this task, we partnered with Revel Systems, and Como, to deploy an end-to-end customer engagement strategy that can be managed centrally through our Revel POS,” said Kat Mournighan, owner of Center Stage Market grocery in Americus, GA. “Being able to provide a personalized customer experience and increase our sales is instrumental to the growth of Center Stage Market.”

At Red White and Que, a New Jersey-based smokehouse chain, Mario Raccuglia, Training Manager said, “Using the data that we have through Revel POS and the integration to Como Sense, I believe that our new app can be a great asset in generating volume into the restaurant and a great marketing tool.”