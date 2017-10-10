The Revel Clients May Now Enjoy Integration with the LoyaltyPlant Mobile Marketing Solutions

(RestaurantNews.com) LoyaltyPlant and Revel Systems, two restaurant tech giants have announced their complete integration. In addition to the Revel cutting-edge POS-system, strategically thinking restaurateurs are able to engage their guests by rewarding their loyalty through white-label mobile apps. The all-in-one modular solution works as an ecosystem together with a powerful CRM-system to launch marketing campaigns and track results and dedicated Customer Success Team.

The core modules are a cost-efficient bonus loyalty program, pickup and delivery mobile ordering, targeted marketing campaigns and ROI projections, automated database collection and customer behavior analytics, service quality control. What is more, its features include a referral program and social media integration for a viral effect, menu items promotion and lottery campaigns to engage customers during the off-season. The wide list of features and ongoing product development ensure you that you will stay ahead of the competition for at least 3-5 years.

Since its foundation in 2011 the NYC-based mobile app developer LoyaltyPlant has provided more than 330 restaurant brands in 11 countries with successful, enduring mobile loyalty solutions. Among the clients are the biggest QSR and fast-casual chains: Pizza Hut, KFC, Burger King, Hooters. Along with the strong brand building opportunities, LoyaltyPlant focuses on the quantifiable results by demonstrating same-store sales growth of 6%-20%+.

One of the most successful clients that made a real use of Revel & LoyaltyPlant integration is a chain of Asian-fusion restaurants Balance Grille. You can see how it works on your smartphone after downloading the app from App Store or Google Play.

“The LoyaltyPlant platform drives results with a feature-rich app and a powerful integrated marketing program that helps the chain stay ahead of the competition. It has a bonus loyalty program that combines a simple earning mechanism with the Points Redemption Marketplace where free menu items are used as rewards. This approach drives higher engagement and does not take away from revenue,” says Prakash Karamchandani, co-founder of Balance Grille.

If you a want to try all the CRM features, come to Revelry 2017, held in San Francisco on 12-13 October. Drop by at the booth #3.

