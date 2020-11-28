  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Rev. Richard T. Lawrence, former St. Vincent de Paul pastor and advocate for the poor, dies

November 28, 2020 | 1:50pm
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Jacques Kelly
Doug Kapustin, The Baltimore Sun

The Rev. Richard Lawrence, former pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Church, has died at 77.