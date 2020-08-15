  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

The Rev. Rev. John Yost Jr., Lutheran minister, dies

August 15, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Handout

The. Rev. John Yost Jr., a retired Lutheran minister, has died at 92.