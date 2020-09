The Rev. Leon Finney Jr., a longtime South Side pastor, activist and developer, died Friday, a longtime friend said. Finney, 82, died at the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to Hermene Hartman, publisher of N’DIGO, and a longtime friend of Finney. Founder of the Woodlawn Organization, Finney made his name opposing the encroachment of the University of Chicago on areas south of the Midway Plaisance.