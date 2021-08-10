The Return of the Roy Rogers Dynamite Burger: It’s a Kick in the Tastebuds

Western-Themed Quick-Service Chain Brings Back Fan-Favorites and Introduces New Fruit Parfait

Frederick, MD ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Dynamite Burger is back at Roy Rogers Restaurants and it’s just as spicy. The western-themed quick-service restaurant chain offering broad appeal across multiple dayparts and generations, announces the re-launch of the Dynamite Burger for a limited time. The menu item features a juicy quarter-pound burger, pepper jack cheese, bacon, chipotle ranch sauce, and two Jalapeno Poppers. Jalapeno Poppers can also be purchased as a side in 5 or 8 pieces to take your Roy Rogers meal to the next level.

“Our guests have been enthusiastically asking that we bring back the Dynamite Burger, and we were happy to do so,” says Mark Jenkins, Senior Director of Marketing at Roy Rogers. “After previous success with the Dynamite Burger last year, we knew our customers deserved more time with this unique menu item.”

In addition to the re-launch, Roy Rogers Restaurants is introducing a Fruit Parfait as a new lighter option for its customers. The Parfait includes a delightful combination of strawberries, blueberries, and vanilla Yoplait® yogurt topped with oats and honey granola to create the perfect grab-and-go breakfast or snack.

“Roy Rogers will continue its focus on menu innovation to bring a diverse range of menu items to our customers,” adds Jenkins. “From sweet to spicy, we want our customers to have a large variety of options to choose from.”

For more information on the Dynamite Burger, Jalapeno Poppers and Fruit Parfait, as well as the complete Roy Rogers menu, visit www.royrogersrestaurants.com .

About Roy Rogers® Restaurants

Based in Frederick, Md., Roy Rogers® is a chain of western-themed quick-service restaurants offering broad appeal across multiple dayparts and generations. The company is famous for serving up a “Triple Threat” – three popular main dishes including USDA choice top round roast beef, hand-breaded, fresh fried chicken and great-tasting burgers – and for its famous Fixin’s Bar®, where guests can customize their orders with a variety of fresh produce, condiments and signature sauces. Information on the company, its menu and current promotions is available at www.royrogersrestaurants.com and on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Founded in 1968, Roy Rogers currently consists of 22 company-owned restaurants and 24 franchise restaurants in six states. Qualified franchise investors are now being sought to develop the beloved brand. Franchise information can be found at www.royrogersfranchising.com or by contacting the Roy Rogers franchising department at gkoffler@royrogersrestaurants.com or (240) 454-2149.

