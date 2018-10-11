Retractable Skylight: These Restaurants Benefit from Retractable Skylights

10 Restaurants that Benefit From Having Roll-A-Cover Retractable Skylight Enclosures

Martell’s Tiki Bar, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

308 Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742

This state-of-the-art retractable skylight allows for year-round use at this funky beachfront dance club and bar. The skylight, even when it’s closed, allows for perfect ocean and sky views.

Copacabana, New York City

8th Avenue, 268 W 47th St, New York, NY 10036

This nightclub features four floors and a popular rooftop right in Midtown Manhattan. The retractable skylight enclosure on the roof allows for year-round use, while maintaining a perfect skyline view when the skylight is closed! This particular project also features custom walls.

Ivy + Coney, Washington, D.C.

1537 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Ivy + Coney is the perfect neighborhood bar in the heart of D.C. specializing in cheap food and cheap brews. For all Chicago and Detroit sports fan, this place is for you! The retractable skylight on the roof allows for an outdoor ambiance year-round.

Sens House, Ottawa, Canada

73 York St, Ottawa, ON K1N 5T2, Canada

This top-floor hangout is the perfect place to watch an Ottawa Senators game! The rooftop is open year-round, even when the weather is inclement, thanks to its Roll-A-Cover retractable skylight!

The Perfect Pint, New York City

203 E 45th St, New York, NY 10017

This classic 4-story pub in the heart of Manhattan is the perfect spot for a beer and some classic pub fare. The rooftop has stunning views of the city and is perfectly enclosed with a retractable skylight.

Bourbon Street, New York City

346 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036

This stunning New Orleans-styled restaurant right next to Times Square has a beautiful rooftop in the back of the restaurant on the second floor. The roof is enclosed with a retractable skylight, which creates a beautiful ambiance and allows for year-round use.

Holiday Inn Express, Milford, CT

278 Old Gate Ln, Milford, CT 06460

This particular Holiday Inn Express has a beautiful pool with rolling walls and a retractable skylight. When the weather gets cold in Connecticut, guests can still swim!

Carolina Ale House, Charleston, SC

145 Calhoun St, Charleston, SC 29401

This Carolina Ale House, right in the heart of the stunning Charleston, SC, features two retractable skylights on the roof. This allows for natural light and the ability to have open air on the roof.

Maison 208, Philadelphia, PA

208 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

This stylish French-influenced restaurant in Philly has two floors. The second floor features a beautiful retractable skylight. Patrons can dine up there year-round, even when the weather is inclement. One Yelp reviewer expressed, “Love the aesthetic of this place. The retractable roof on the second floor is genius.”

Café Rubio, Queens, NY

9805 Northern Blvd, Corona, NY 11368

Cafe Rubio offers Latin and Caribbean-style food in Queens, NY. The outdoor patio features a retractable skylight, so diners can experience the outdoors year-round, even when the skylight is closed!

