Retractable Roofs: Restaurants Benefit from Installing Retractable Roof Systems

These 10 Restaurants Benefit from Installing Roll-A-Cover Retractable Roofs

Beatnik, Chicago

1604 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

This Roll-A-Cover retractable roof enclosure, which was installed in July 2018, is a retractable skylight atop this posh Chicago cocktail bar. Viewpoint Enclosures, a Roll-A-Cover dealer, installed this particular retractable roof.

https://rollacover.com/galleries/beatnik-retractable-roof-chicago-il/

Salinas, NYC

136 9th Ave, New York, NY 10011

This delicious Spanish restaurant in Chelsea has a stylish retractable roof. Patrons love this retractable roof, including one Yelper, who stated, “Love this place, will definitely come back again and hopefully score a table under the retractable roof.”

https://rollacover.com/galleries/salinas-retractable-roof-new-york-city/

Maison 208, Philadelphia

208 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

This gorgeous restaurant in Philly has a fantastic retractable roof skylight, which allows patrons to feel the outdoors year-round. As one Yelper enthusiastically stated, “Love the aesthetic of this place. The retractable roof on the second floor is genius.”

https://rollacover.com/galleries/maison-208-philadelphia-pa/

The Joule Hotel, Dallas

1530 Main St, Dallas, TX 75201

The Joule Hotel in Dallas is a luxurious hotel downtown. It has a stunning rooftop bar with a Roll-A-Cover retractable roof skylight. It is the perfect space for any event at any time of the year thanks to its retractable roof.

https://rollacover.com/galleries/the-joule-hotel-dallax-tx/

Lucas Confectionery, Troy, NY

12 2nd St, Troy, NY 12180

Lucas Confectionery is a chic neighborhood wine bar with a rustic garden. Patrons can sit in the garden year-round, even when the weather is inclement, because of its retractable roof.

https://rollacover.com/galleries/lucas-confectionery-troy-ny/

Sofia, Englewood, NJ

2905, 36 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631

Sofia is a sleek Italian steakhouse in Englewood, NJ. The retractable roof enclosure on its garden dining area allows for year-round use and a gorgeous ambience.

https://rollacover.com/galleries/sofia-englewood-nj/

I Tre Merli, NYC

10 Little W 12th St, New York, NY 10014

I Tre Merli is a beautifully classic Italian restaurant in SOHO. Its garden area is enclosed with a retractable roof enclosure that allows patrons to feel like they are outside while they are dining, even when it isn’t open. According to the I Tre Merli staff, “Our covered garden has a retractable roof, making it the perfect setting for an outdoor meal in any season!

https://rollacover.com/galleries/tre-merli-nyc/

Acqua Santa, Brooklyn, NY

556 Driggs Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211

Acqua Santa is a stunning Italian restaurant in Brooklyn. Its garden area in the back of the restaurant has a retractable roof. The room will make you think you are in Italy!

https://rollacover.com/galleries/retractable-skylights/acqua-santa-ny/

Blue Moon, Rehoboth Beach, DE

35 Baltimore Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Blue Moon restaurant in Rehoboth Beach, DE, is situated in an elegant Victorian beach house. It features a retractable roof on the upper level, perfect for year-round dining and star gazing!

https://rollacover.com/galleries/retractable-skylights/blue-moon-restaurant-de/

The Ugly Mug, Washington, D.C.

723 8th St SE, Washington, DC 20003

The Ugly Mug is a casual sports bar in the heart of Washington, D.C. with a retractable roof. “Installing the roof has allowed me to have the benefits of a rooftop deck during the summer and extra seating during the winter,” said Gaynor Jablonski, Founder of District Restaurant Group.

https://rollacover.com/galleries/the-ugly-mug-washington-d-c/

About Roll-A-Cover, International

Roll-A-Cover, International is America’s largest manufacturer of trackless retractable enclosure products. When the weather becomes inclement you will quickly and easily be able to close your retractable enclosure and still be able to utilize your outdoor area. This allows your customers to be outdoors or indoors rather than having a permanent structure year-round. Roll-A-Cover has earned 14 North American awards for its retractable enclosure products and is continuing to cover restaurant patios, rooftops, and swimming pools across the globe. Don’t waste valuable outdoor dining space and lose money. Generate revenue year-round with a Roll-A-Cover retractable enclosure. For more information, please visit www.rollacover.com, call 866-393-7292, or email sales@rollacover.com. You can also follow us on social media @rollacover!

Roll-A-Cover’s got you covered!