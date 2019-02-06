Retractable Glass Roof by Roll-A-Cover Expands Tacoria’s Patio Business

New Brunswick, NJ (RestaurantNews.com) Tacoria in New Brunswick, NJ has just expanded their restaurant with a Roll-A-Cover retractable glass roof. Tacoria has fabulous Mexican food and a large outdoor patio space that they were only able to use in pleasant weather. Patrons at Tacoria can sit on its lively patio year-round thanks to its Roll-A-Cover retractable glass roof! Previously, their patio could only be used 3-4 months a year. The retractable skylight allows Tacoria to seat diners on their valuable patio space year-round, no matter what the weather brings.

This Tacoria retractable restaurant skylight system allows diners to feel like they are outside even when the weather is inclement and the roof must be closed. With just the push of a button, the retractable glass roof opens and closes. The retractable roof creates a perfect ambiance for guests of Tacoria. The restaurant has gained an ample amount of additional year-round seating that they did not have before, which has increased their revenue stream.

