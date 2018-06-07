Retired U.S. Army Veteran Brings New Dickey’s Location to Green Valley Ranch

Green Valley Ranch, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit franchisee, Eric Williams, brings his first Dickey’s location to Green Valley Ranch in Summer 2018.

After spending 21 years in the U.S. Army, Eric retired and worked in the healthcare field until he decided to finally pursue his dream of being a restaurant owner.

“At Dickey’s, we pride ourselves on being a company that welcomes veterans to become a part of our growing family,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Our franchising model was created so that folks of any walk of life can make their dream of becoming a restaurateur possible and we look forward to seeing Eric’s future success with his Dickey’s location in Colorado.”

Originally from the Green Valley Ranch area, Eric looks forward to bringing Dickey’s slow-smoked barbecue to the residents of his community.

“I have always wanted to own my own restaurant and now seemed like the perfect time and Dickey’s was the perfect fit because they allowed me to thrive off my entrepreneurial spirit,” says Eric. “Dickey’s proven business model and their support for their franchisees makes me excited to open my first location and hopefully more in the future.”

