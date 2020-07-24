John J. Kim / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Retired meteorologist Jerry Taft, ‘the face of ABC 7 weather’ for more than 3 decades, dies at 77

July 24, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
John J. Kim / Chicago Tribune

Former WLS-Ch. 7 meteorologist Jerry Taft died Thursday at the age of 77.