Rethink big Thanksgivings and wear a mask, Dr. Fauci tells Johns Hopkins audience

October 16, 2020 | 2:13pmFrom www.baltimoresun.com
Screenshot / HANDOUT
Rethink big family gatherings for Thanskgiving, continue wearing your mask and keep your distance as cold weather likely ushers in more coronavirus cases. But don’t give up hope that more normal life will ever return. That’s the message delivered Friday by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top pandemic scientist, during a virtual “fireside chat” with the staff and students in Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.