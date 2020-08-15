Ryan Kneller
Retail Watch: Zimbabwean restaurant, specializing in flame-grilled peri peri chicken, heats up downtown Bethlehem’s diverse dining scene

August 15, 2020
From www.mcall.com
By
Ryan Kneller

Braai Hut, offering traditional Zimbabwean cuisine, opened Aug. 8 at 216 E. Broad St. in Bethlehem.