Bringing home the bacon isn’t always easy, but a new Whitehall Township eatery is here to help.

Bacon Bagels, serving signature bacon, New York bagels and more, opened Feb. 11 at 2241 MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township.

The 15-seat, fast-casual eatery serves nearly a dozen bagel varieties, including blueberry, everything and jalapeno, along with soups, salads and sandwiches.

There are also unique creations such as bacon pancake strips and bagel French toast stacks along with treats popular in Jewish communities such as bialys, round and chewy rolls similar to bagels, and knishes, potato-filled doughy dumplings that co-owners Dustin LaVigne and Andrew Stonbely import from Coney Island.

“Our bagel bread pudding has been a very hot seller,” LaVigne said. “We take our French toast bagels, blueberry bagels and cinnamon raisin bagels, chop them up and have them soak overnight. Then, we bake it and put a vanilla cream sauce on it.”

Classic sandwiches ($3-$4.25) such as pork roll, egg and cheese are available along with a dozen signature sandwiches ($5.50-$9) such as a Blue Ribbon Cheesesteak (steak, Gorgonzola cheese sauce, caramelized onions, sweet peppers, mushrooms and roasted garlic spread) and Sicilian Pig (eggplant cutlet, egg, bacon, spinach, provolone, sun dried tomato spread and pesto on focaccia).

Boar’s Head meats are used in all create-your-own sandwiches ($6.50) and customers can add signature bacon, including peppered, maple brown sugar and spicy sriracha, to any selection.





Bagels, which are kettle-boiled in New York and then baked on site, are available with your choice of about a dozen homemade spreads, including bacon horseradish, cinnamon pecan and strawberry cream cheeses.

The 15-seat eatery, occupying the former space of Ferrara’s Pizzeria, which moved to Mickley Road in the township a few months ago, also serves specialty beverages such as La Colombe coffee and StoK Cold Brew Coffee.

LaVigne and Stonbely, who also operate Anytime Fitness gyms in Emmaus and Whitehall, hope to open at least two additional Bacon Bagels locations in the area.

Hours are 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Info: 484-221-8126.

More foodie news

Speaking of bagels, bagel buffs in the Slate Belt will soon have another option to stock up on the doughy treats.

Bagels on the Corner, a fast-casual eatery serving bagels, sandwiches, wraps and more, is expected to open in late March or early April at 416 Blue Valley Drive, in the Capitol Plaza shopping center, in Washington Township, Northampton County, according to owner Steve Kostakos.

Bagels may eventually be made on premises, but to start, at least a dozen varieties will be delivered fresh daily from a New Jersey wholesale bagel facility, Kostakos said.

A handful of seats will be near the entrance, Kostakos said.

For fans of seafood, my colleague Jennifer Sheehan reported this week that Silvershell Counter + Kitchen, the third restaurant project from the owners of award-winning Salisbury Township restaurant Bolete, is slated to open in April at the Easton Public Market.

A New England-style clam bar, Silvershell will take over a spot near the market’s entrance that’s been vacant for the last year since 3rd & Ferry Fresh Fish closed.

The seafood spot will be the second stand in the Easton Public Market for Bolete owners Lee Chizmar and Erin Shea. Mister Lee’s Noodles, which specializes in freshly prepared ramen, opened with the market’s debut in 2016.

Silvershell, with 10 counter seats, will offer ready-to-eat items such as chowder, lobster rolls, oysters and fried clams, as well as prepared foods and fresh fish and shellfish to take home and cook, said Devon Mosley, a spokesman for Chizmar and Shea.

Some more good news for Easton foodies: Aman’s Artisan Indian Cuisine, offering curry, naan and other Indian specialties, is set to move in mid-March from its 3-year-old strip mall spot on Route 248 in Lower Nazareth Township to a larger space at 336 Northampton St. (former Cheeburger Cheeburger space) in downtown Easton, according to the business’ Facebook page.

Aman’s will join another downtown Easton Indian restaurant, Tandoor Grill, which opened in the summer.

One last bit of mouthwatering news: Quakertown residents will soon welcome spring with blooming flowers, the annual McCoole’s Beer Festival and a new Rita’s Italian Ice shop at 534 W. Broad St.

No opening date has been announced, but fans of Gelatis, Blendinis and Mistos will be able to get their fix “this spring,” according to a post on the business’ Facebook page.

The shop will feature a few indoor tables as well as outdoor seating. Info: facebook.com/ritasofquakertown.

Odds and ends

There are no butts about it — Volpe’s Sports Bar in Allentown’s West End is now a smoke-free establishment.

The 1926 W. Tilghman St. bar, which has been in the Volpe family for nearly 80 years, on Friday began no longer allowing cigar and cigarette smoking indoors, manager Mike Volpe said.

Smokers can still light up on a new outdoor covered patio.

“Because we allowed smoking, we had to get a Clean Indoor Air Act exemption, and because of that, no one under the age of 18 was permitted inside the bar,” said Volpe, son of owner Robert Volpe. “So, now we’re going to be a little more family-oriented and kids will be allowed inside.”

The business also debuted a new dining room, with low-top tables, televisions and a sliding partition for private parties, along with an updated menu that includes prime rib, smoked brisket, peel-and-eat shrimp and stuffed burgers from Clover Farm at the Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market.

A second Volpe’s, which still permits smoking in a portion of the restaurant, opened in Emmaus in 2008. Info: volpessportsbar.com.

The retail roster of a Whitehall Township shopping center is growing.

MacArthur Commons, at 2631 MacArthur Road, is set to welcome two businesses — a Planet Fitness gym and Goodwill store and donation center — by the end of the year, according to Peter Abrams, managing partner of Montgomery County-based Abrams Realty & Development, which bought the shopping center last year.

The businesses will occupy spaces of a building that currently only houses Burlington, a national off-price retailer offering men’s, women’s and children’s coats, along with home decor, gifts and more.

Renovations are underway to downsize the Burlington to around 56,000 square feet in the right portion of the building and create spaces — an approximately 16,000-square-foot spot for Goodwill in the center and a roughly 22,000-square-foot spot for Planet Fitness on the left, Abrams said.

Planet Fitness, with five locations in the Lehigh Valley and more than 1,600 locations nationwide, caters to first-time and casual gymgoers who may have never belonged to a gym before, according to company spokeswoman Becky Zirlen. Membership starts at $10 a month. Info: planetfitness.com.

Goodwill Keystone Area is a nonprofit administering more than 40 thrift stores, which collect and sell donated clothing, household goods, toys and more, in 22 central and southeast Pennsylvania counties.

Proceeds fund job training and employment programs to help people with disabilities and other barriers to independence prepare for work and reach their fullest potential as workers and as members of the broader community. Info: yourgoodwill.org.

