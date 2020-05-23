Retail Watch: The show (and food) must go on at Allentown’s Pines Dinner Theatre, streaming new ‘Quarantine’ musical comedy

With COVID-19 mitigation efforts forcing theaters across the country to temporarily shutter in mid-March, Oliver Blatt, producer and artistic director at Allentown’s Pines Dinner Theatre, knew the show must go on “some how, some way.” The business' new “dinner theater to-go” service allows guests to order their meals online, pick the food up curbside and then head home to enjoy a front-row seat to a Pines production via an online streaming platform.