Ryan Kneller
Retail Watch: In renovating shop, Bethlehem barber pays tribute to his father, a victim of the coronavirus pandemic

September 26, 2020
From www.mcall.com
Ryan Kneller

Garza's Cutting Zone, established in 1993, was recently renovated at 1429 Stefko Blvd. in Bethlehem.