Retail Watch recap: More than 150 Lehigh Valley businesses that opened or closed in 2018

When it comes to retail and restaurant happenings, the Lehigh Valley area has much to look forward to in 2019.
The new year promises to bring exciting new stores and dining venues, including Greenhouse and Enotecca in Allentown, Madeline’s Restaurant in Fogelsville, Mountain View Drive-In in Bushkill Township, Pocono Brewery Company in Whitehall Township, Three Birds Coffeehouse in Easton and Zest bar+grille in Bethlehem.
Before we welcome these spots, however, let’s reflect on the Lehigh Valley businesses that opened and closed in 2018. Here are some highlights:
OPENINGS
Buffalo Wild Wings, Quakertown – January
Don Juan Mex Grill, Upper Macungie Township – January
Easton Asian Bistro, Palmer Township – January
Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, Upper Macungie Township – January
Wise Guys Beer Depot, East Allen Township – January
Be Skintiful Makeup & Facial Bar, Allentown – February
Birthright Brewing Co., Nazareth – February
Bob’s Discount Furniture, Whitehall Township – February
Easton Wine Project – February
Reliable Auto Consultants Inc., Allentown – February
Shang Wei Szechuan, Bethlehem – February
Steel City Comics and Games, Bethlehem – February
Mariam’s Beer Store, Fountain Hill – February
Pat’s Pizza & Bistro, Bethlehem – February
The Restoration Space, Bethlehem – February
Test Prep for Success, South Whitehall Township – February
512 Restaurant, Pen Argyl – March
Burlington, Trexlertown – March
Church Street Market, Bethlehem – March
Dollar General, Fountain Hill – March
Gallows Hill Spirits, Allentown – March
Gift Box, Forks Township – March
Pet Valu, Wind Gap – March
Sammy T’s Cafe, Macungie – March
Sumo Sushi and Japanese Fusion, South Whitehall Township – March
Urbano Mexican Kitchen & Bar, Bethlehem – March
VR3 Gaming, South Whitehall Township – March
At Home, Whitehall Township – April
G.O.L. Steakhouse, Upper Saucon Township – April
Hello Baby, Lower Macungie Township – April
Lehighton Outdoor Center – April
William’s Spanish Restaurant, Bethlehem – April
One Dollar Zone!, Palmer Township – April
Wow Que Rico Rotisserie & Restaurant, Allentown – April
Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar, Upper Macungie Township – May
Crave, Bethlehem – May
Limeport Deli & Market, Lower Milford Township – May
Old Soul Antiques, Quakertown – May
Santiago’s Diner & Family Restaurant, Coopersburg – May
Sarandonga Latin Bistro, Allentown – May
Tandoor Grill, Easton – May
Chillin’ Snacking, Allentown – June
I.O. Beauty Market, Allentown – June
MaxxFitness, Quakertown – May
VMMA Quakertown – May
Kushy Boutique, Lehigh Township – June
Lorenzo’s 2, Allentown – June
Little Miss Korea, Allentown – June
Nailplay Studio, Allentown – June
Rodriguez Rotisserie, Allentown – June
Sage Alley Brewery & Grille, Coopersburg – June
Taylor House Brewing Co., Catasauqua – June
AR Workshop, Easton – July
China Hut, Whitehall Township – July
Hash & Hearth, Hanover Township, Northampton County – July
Liquids for Life, South Whitehall Township – July
Macho’s, Allentown – July
Starbucks, Bethlehem – July
Steak ‘n Shake, Bethlehem Township – July
Tribe Pride Barbershop, Lehighton – July
Valley Wellness Center, Hanover Township, Lehigh County – July
Applejack’s Country Store, Whitehall Township – August
The Beam Yard at Steel Club, Lower Saucon Township – August
Board & Brush Creative Studio, Palmer Township – August
CJ’s Cuisine, Emmaus – August
Discinsanity, Allentown – August
Dolce on Main, Nazareth – August
Dough Life, Whitehall Township – August
Egypt Star Bakery, Emmaus – August
El Jefe’s Taqueria, Bethlehem – August
Frutta Bowls, Quakertown – August
Hawaii Poke Bowl, Forks Township – August
Michael Kors, Bethlehem – August
OwowCow Creamery, Easton – August
Planet Fitness, Bethlehem – August
Candlewood Suites, Bethlehem – September
Don Juan Mex Grill & Cantina, Lower Macungie Township – September
Pho Le Vietnamese Restaurant, Allentown – September
Shammy Shine, Palmer Township – September
Tacos Y Tequila, Allentown – September
This N That Finds U, Palmertown – September
Wiz Kidz, Bethlehem – September
Altar’d State, Upper Saucon Township – October
Arby’s, Bethlehem Township – October
Billy’s Downtown Diner, Easton – October
Goodies Gone Wild, Easton – October
JAF Comics, Palmer Township – October
Learning Express Toys, Bethlehem Township – October
Mike’s Karate & Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, New Tripoli – October
Mystical Treatsss, Hellertown – October
Pie + Tart, Easton – October
Trinity Natural Haircare, Easton – October
Bella Bridesmaids, Allentown – November
Box Lunch, Whitehall Township – November
Cave Brewing Co., Salisbury Township – November
Durham Springs Culinary Event Center and Cascade: The Restaurant at Durham Springs, Durham Township – November
Food Geeks, Bethlehem – November
Gather Meetings & Events, Upper Milford Township – November
Grocery Outlet, Palmer Township – November
Revel Social, Bethlehem – November
Salmon Pants Brewery, Allentown – November
Sagra Beans Coffee House & Roastery, Bethlehem – November
Thai Origin, South Whitehall Township – December
Cake & Corolla, Easton – December
Coal Lounge & Grill, Bethlehem – December
The Farmer & the Chickpea, Phillipsburg – December
Greene Marketplace, Easton – December
Just Baked, Tatamy – December
Kavva’s on Broad, Bethlehem – December
Rakkii Ramen, Bethlehem – December
Young Chef’s Acadey, South Whitehall Township – December
J's Steaks & Subs – Opened locations in Allentown, Bath and Palmer Township throughout the year
CLOSINGS
187 Rue Principale, Emmaus – January
By the Dozen Family Restaurant & Inn, Upper Mount Bethel Township – January
Sears, Phillipsburg – January
3rd & Ferry Fresh Fish, Easton – February
Red Castle Brewpub, Lehighton – Feburary
Bravo’s Mexican Food, Forks Township – March
Fries Rebellion Kitchen & Tap House, Richland Township – March
J. Crew, Whitehall Township – March
Ann Taylor, Whitehall Township – March
Sugar Hill Jazz House, Allentown – March
Tangent Crafts, Emmaus – March
Wendy’s, Emmaus – March
Eastern Palace Restaurant, Bethlehem – April
Carmel Kitchen & Wine Bar, South Whitehall Township – May
Gregory’s Roadhouse Grill, Hanover Township, Northampton County – May
Hackman’s Bible Bookstore and General Store, Whitehall Township – May
Vixen Vinyl Records, Bethlehem – May
Broadway Social, Bethlehem – June
Galio’s Market, Slatington – June
Phillip Malone & Sons Bakery, Allentown – June
Vince’s Cheesesteaks, Allentown – June
Bethlehem Star Cafe – July
Centro, Allentown – July
Grain, Allentown – July
Emmaus Bakery – July
Newburg Inn, Lower Nazareth Township – July
Hero Electric, Hellertown – August
Bank of America, Hellertown – July
Cafe Frais, Allentown – September
Fire Escape Coffee House, Palmerton – September
Midnight Lace, Allentown – September
Rodizio Grill, Allentown – September
Roey’s Paintbox, Allentown – September
Tasty Garden, Bethlehem – September
Zerns Farmers Market, Douglass Township, Montgomery County – September
Castle Diner & Family Restaurant, Richland Township – October
Elias Bake Shoppe, Allentown – October
FoodWorkz, Easton – October
Zoe’s Place, Allentown – October
Wentz Hardware, Emmaus – October
Hash & Hearth, Hanover Township, Northampton County – November
Slainte Irish Pub, Easton – November
Tilted Kilt, Allentown – November
Friendly’s, Phillipsburg and Whitehall Township – December
Vava’s Creperie Cafe, Bethlehem – December
Young’s Pharmacy, Bethlehem Township – December
The Bon-Ton – Closed locations in Bethlehem, Palmer Township, Trexlertown, Stroud Township, Richland Township and Phillipsburg throughout the year
Toys R Us – Closed locations in Whitehall and Pohatcong townships throughout the year
