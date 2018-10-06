Retail Watch: Don Juan Mex Grill opens fifth restaurant - its first full-service spot - at former Stoned Crab building

As autumn’s crisp weather takes hold, our desire for hot and hearty meals grows.

Fortunately, a local Mexican chain is heating up the Lehigh Valley dining scene with its fifth restaurant — its first full-service spot — at 1905 Brookside Road in Lower Macungie Township.

Don Juan Mex Grill, which originated in Easton’s College Hill neighborhood in 2011, opened Sept. 21 at the former Stoned Crab restaurant building.

The 130-seat, two-story restaurant offers Don Juan staples, including burritos, quesadillas and hard and soft tacos, as well as new selections such as burgers, chicken taquitos and shrimp with garlic chipotle mojo.

Juan Martinez, who operates the business with his wife, Melanie, labels the Cuban sandwich, Mexican corn on the cob and Grill Feast for Two (grilled skirt steak, chicken and shrimp with sauteed vegetables and tortillas) as top sellers.

Other dishes not offered at the restaurant’s fast-casual locations include appetizers and small plates ($4-$10) such as yuca fries and Latin-style crispy pork belly; sandwiches ($8-$12) such as pulled pork and avocado with black bean spread and veggies; entrees ($10-$32) such as chimichangas and enchiladas; and homemade desserts ($4-$6.50) such as flan and tres leches cake.

Don Juan, which sources bread from Egypt Star Bakery in Emmaus and tofu from Fresh Tofu Inc. in Allentown, makes three types of salsa daily. Homemade chips and salsa are complimentary.

“We try our best to make people feel welcome,” Juan said.

Another distinguishing aspect is a refurbished 14-seat, horseshoe-shaped bar, serving wines, cocktails and beers, including local selections from Funk and Free Will brewing companies on its five-tap draft system.

Margaritas, mojitos and other drinks are made with fresh-squeezed juices, and chupitos, or flights of four 3-ounce cocktails, are available for $15.

The Martinezes spent several months overhauling the property, adding kitchen equipment, vinyl flooring, pendant lighting, brightly colored wall paint, Talavera tile accents, an outdoor patio and more.

The restaurant, which can accommodate private parties up to 70 people in its second-floor dining room, is open daily for lunch and dinner. Info: donjuanmexgrill.com.

More foodie news

Juan and Melanie Martinez aren’t the only Valley restaurateurs making moves these days.

Billy Kounoupis is planning to open his third Billy’s Downtown Diner on Wednesday at 123 S. Third St. in Easton, in the city hall complex, according to a post on the business’ Facebook page.

The 80-seat restaurant, supplementing locations in Bethlehem and Allentown, has encountered several delays since Kounoupis first announced plans in 2015.

“We have toiled, we have faced setbacks and engineering issues, but we have persevered!” the post reads.

The new restaurant will feature a dining room with tile floors and walls, a coffered ceiling and custom seating, and a 60-seat outdoor patio.

The location will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner and feature a new menu with Greek-style vegetarian options. Info: billysdiner.com.

Several readers have inquired about the status of a restaurant that has been blooming at the former Roth’s Flowers building in Allentown’s West End.

Greenhouse and Enoteca, an Italian-inspired restaurant specializing in dishes made with local ingredients, is expected to open by the end of the year at 2126 W. Tilghman St., according to Salvina Pitruzzella, who will operate the business with her brother, Antonio Pitruzzella.

“We’re at the last stage,” Pitruzzella said. “[We’re] having furniture custom built and finishing the floors, which will be polished concrete.”

Salvina, who studied at New England Culinary Institute in Vermont, will be cooking alongside her friend and the restaurant’s manager, Heidi Borelli.

The women, both residents of the city’s West End, were inspired to open the restaurant due to the area’s “lack of cool places serving quality, locally sourced dishes,” Borelli said.

The friends plan to partner with local farms and other purveyors and grow vegetables and herbs in the refurbished greenhouse.

A seasonal menu will be highlighted by homemade pastas, breads, soups, salads and artisan pizzas.

The restaurant, which will offer seating for about 100 customers, also plans to make its own wine, which will be served alongside other local wines, beers and liquors.

Another foodie development: restaurant incubator FoodWorkz closed Monday after three months of business in shared commercial kitchen Common Space in downtown Easton, according to a post on the business’ Facebook page.

The 154 Northampton St. incubator allowed diners to taste new food concepts — from the “modern regional Indian cuisine” of Pari’s Tasting Table to the soul food of LB’s Soul Cafe — every 3-4 weeks and give feedback to the chefs.

The closure comes as two bakeries prepare to move from Common Space to Tatamy.

According to Matty’s Marvelous Makery owner Matthew Robles, he and fellow Common Space chef Nicole Amey, owner of Elite Sweets by Nicole, are planning to operate their businesses in a shared space at 13 Bushkill St. within the next couple months.

The spot previously housed Aunt Wendy’s Kiffles, which moved to Bushkill Township in 2016.

“We’re staying separate businesses, but we’ll be working out of the same space,” Robles said of the upcoming carry-out venture.

Robles, a self-taught chef, specializes in breads, cookies and scones while Amey, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y., specializes in cakes, cupcakes and pastries, Robles said.

Odds and ends

Last week, I wrote about the new Hotel B Ice Cream Parlor at the former Bethlehem Star Cafe space at 465 Main St. in Bethlehem.

Now, I’ve learned that Sergei and Marina Yaralov, operators of the former Bethlehem Star Cafe, recently moved their 15-year-old Yaralov Gallery from the spot adjacent to the ice cream parlor to 91 W. Broad St. (next to Apollo Grill).

The gallery features Sergei’s paintings of Bethlehem and other artwork. Info: 610-865-9095.

Grocery store chain Price Rite Marketplace has rebranded three Pennsylvania stores, including locations at 1720 S. Fourth St. in Allentown and 1001 Eighth Ave. in Bethlehem, according to a news release.

The revamped stores feature lower prices on hundreds of items, new private label and organic products and new designs aimed at offering “the best possible shopping experience,” the release states.

Other new features include self-service checkouts; market-style produce departments with LED lighting; and Drop Zones, where customers can find products typically priced $3 or less. Info: pricerite.com.

Closing notes

Two retailers recently closed at the Allentown Commons shopping center on Hanover Avenue in east Allentown.

First, women’s clothier Empire Styles Boutique closed a few months ago after less than a year of business next to Chopsticks Chinese and Thai restaurant.

The vacancy was short-lived, however, with Allentown Orthopedics, offering orthopedic and chiropractic services, taking the boutique’s space.

Second, convenience store chain 7-Eleven closed about a week ago next to Big Woody’s Sports Bar & Grill.

“We are working on several deals for that space,” said Victor Kelly, executive vice president of Larken Associates’ Commercial Division.

Lastly, Zoe’s Place, a consignment store specializing in children’s, teen and maternity clothing and accessories, is closing Oct. 13 at 924 N. 19th St. in Allentown’s West End, according to the business’ Facebook page.

A storewide sale, with most items 50 percent off, is underway. Owner Niki Tyler will continue to host twice-a-year All-4-Kids events, with the next sale scheduled for March 29-31 at 2148 W. Union Blvd. (next to Marshalls) in Bethlehem.

