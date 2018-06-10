Retail Watch: Crave a healthier lifestyle in downtown Bethlehem

Swimsuit season is upon us, and if you’re looking to shed a few pounds, a new shop in downtown Bethlehem wants to help.

Crave, which opened May 18 at 77 W. Broad St. Unit 11C (a few doors down from Ripper’s Pub) in downtown Bethlehem, offers clean-energy drinks, smoothies, aloe shots and more.

Drinks are made with ingredients from Herbalife Nutrition, a global nutrition company started in 1980.

“Herbalife products changed my life, and I’m hoping they change other people’s lives, too,” co-owner Mandy Molina said. “I had a 3½-year battle with my body where my digestive track was literally shutting down. Last year, I started using these products and lost 36 pounds in three months. I feel like a teenager again.”

The shop, with about 15 counter seats, offers more than 30 flavors of smoothies, each containing 24 grams of protein, 21 essential vitamins and high fiber; clean-energy drinks, each filled with antioxidants and B vitamins and supporting metabolism; and aloe vera shots, each supporting digestion, gut health, nutrient absorption and clear skin.

Aloe shots are $1 each and include flavored varieties such as cranberry and mandarin orange, while energy drinks are $6 each and include concoctions such as the Mango Tango and Lime-a-Rita.

Smoothies, $7 each, come in flavors like blueberry muffin and brownie batter.

Molina recommends the Total Concept package, which includes one energy drink and one smoothie for $11. Customers also get $1 off for checking in on social media.

“The chocolate caramel sundae smoothie is what I have for dinner every night,” Molina said. “When paired with an energy drink, it’s basically a meal supplement.”

Molina, of Bethlehem Township, and her partner, Ashley Berghuis, of Easton, are Herbalife independent distributors and coaches, offering complimentary wellness evaluations, fitness camps and weight-loss challenges.

The shop, which also offers protein bars and bites, is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Info: cravebethlehem.com.

Bucks news

Another area business offering smoothies is coming soon to the Lehigh Valley area.

Frutta Bowls, a 2-year-old New Jersey chain specializing in exotic fruit bowls and smoothies, is tentatively scheduled to open in mid-July at 241 W. Broad St. in Quakertown, according to manager Halie Mangiaruga.

The chain’s first area shop, offering seating for about 20, will be run by Mangiaruga’s parents, Mike and Stacey Mangiaruga, who also operate CrossFit Q a few blocks away.

Frutta Bowls, with four corporate stores and more than 80 franchise locations, offers acai, pitaya, kale and oatmeal bowls, as well as smoothies. Info: fruttabowls.com.

I have a few other Bucks County developments to report:

First, the Cascade Lodge, a popular dining destination that closed a couple years ago after more than 70 years of business in Durham Township, is being transformed into Durham Springs Culinary Event Center and Cascade: The Restaurant at Durham Springs.

Dan Fehlig, of Lower Saucon Township, along with his partner, Ian Humphreys, purchased the 5065 Lehnenberg Road property, an outgrowth of a 1730s farmhouse, in April 2017 and renovations began in July.

Finishing work continues and the pair hopes to open the operation in early fall.

“Cascade Lodge was much beloved by many people, including myself,” Fehlig said. “It opened originally in 1939, but in most recent years, it fell on hard times.”

Fehlig worked as a server and manager at top New York restaurants such as The Four Seasons before launching his Manhattan catering company, The Upper Crust, in 1983.

That company will be available for Lehigh Valley-area functions beginning in mid-July.

The building’s first-floor restaurant, with seating for 80-90 guests, will offer modern American cuisine with an emphasis on seasonal dishes, Fehlig said.

The executive chef will be Francesco Martorella, a Palisades High School graduate who has worked at prominent Philadelphia restaurants such as Le Bec-Fin.

The restaurant, to be open 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, will feature a 10-seat full bar.

The second-floor event center, with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the picturesque countryside, will have the flexibility to host functions of up to 300 guests with a dance floor or two smaller functions at the same time. Info: facebook.com/Durhamsprings.

Second, the Upper Bucks Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting for StorHouse of Quakertown in Richland Township, 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The climate-controlled self-storage facility at 1642 N. West End Blvd. offers storage for commercial and residential storage.

It features a high level of security, tractor-trailer access, automatic doors, wide aisles, commercial elevators and many unit sizes. Info: rabmgmt.com.

Lastly, four new businesses are establishing roots at the Quakertown Farmers Market in Richland Township:

First, B&K Leather, carrying biker apparel, patches, wallets, helmets and more, and George’s Home Decor, offering quality used furniture, held a grand opening Saturday in Dept. 401, according to Sara Hoadley, the market’s marketing director.

Second, Sprinkles children’s clothing store will hold a grand opening June 16 in Dept. 359.

Finally, Rick’s Dollar Store, offering a wide selection including seasonal items, will open within the next few weeks in Dept. 311. Info: quakertownfarmersmkt.com.

Odds and ends

Speaking of markets, Slatington staple Galio’s Market is closing at the end of this month.

According to co-owner Christy Haydt, he and his brother, Jim Haydt, are retiring and the shop’s last day of business will be June 30.

The store opened in 1929 at Church and Walnut streets and Jim took took over in the early 1990s.

Previously, the market was run for 45 years by the late Henry and Helen Galio, and before that, it was run by Ray Meister, Christy said.

In addition to the deli and market, the brothers sold beer in the building’s lower level, but that part of the business ended last summer.

Most items will be discounted in the store’s remaining weeks and the property will be auctioned off 11 a.m. July 21. Info: 610-767-2092.

If you often have out-of-town guests but don’t have room to put them up, the Lehigh Valley’s first Candlewood Suites hotel is opening this summer in south Bethlehem.

The four-story, extended-stay hotel at 1630 Spillman Drive, off East Fourth Street and near Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem, is accepting reservations for arrivals on or after Aug. 31, according to its website.

Each of the 101 nonsmoking guest suites will include a work area, full kitchen, free high-speed internet, flat-screen televisions and housekeeping.

Other amenities: an indoor heated pool, outdoor grill, business and fitness centers and complimentary laundry services. Info: candlewoodsuites.com.

I’ll finish with some delicious news for people looking to cool off and have fun at Aquatopia indoor water park or Camelbeach in Pocono Township.

Camelback Resort dining experiences that have either recently debuted or are scheduled to open within the next few months include a mountaintop restaurant and wedding reception venue, an Italian family-style restaurant and a pizzeria.

First, adventurers craving New York-style pizza and traditional amusement park fare will find those menu items at Graffiti Pizza, which recently opened in a former concession area inside the hotel.

Second, Kartrite Summit, a mountaintop restaurant with spectacular views, will offer cold water lobster roll, rib eye steaks and more when it opens around June 22, according to Kelly Joffe, Camelback’s marketing manager.

The restaurant will double as a reception venue for ceremonies taking place on the mountain.

Lastly, in July or August, guests will be able to enjoy dishes including grass-fed beef ragu and jumbo lump crab pappardelle, at Berrelli’s Italian Kitchen, named after resort founders Arthur Berry III and Ken Ellis.

