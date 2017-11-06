Restaurants rise again in south Bethlehem

People with picky palates have long appreciated south Bethlehem’s diverse dining scene — including Indian at Nawab, Italian at Molinari’s, Malaysian at Jenny’s Kuali, Mexican at La Lupita, Middle Eastern at Olive Branch, and Thai at Thai Kitchen.

This year, the area welcomed eateries Lit Coffee Roastery and Bakeshop, NYC Village Pizza, Rice N’ Beans and Playabowls, but also bid farewell to favorite foodie spots Blue Sky Cafe, Full of Crepe, George’s Light Lunch and Shankara Vegan Restaurant and Organic Juice Bar.

Now, the area is experiencing a restaurant resurgence with three restaurants — Golazo House, Greek Meat Guy and Roasted — recently opening, and one more — Hot Plate Soul Kitchen — coming soon.

The soccer-themed Golazo, which means “great goal” in Spanish, opened Oct. 26 at 123 W. Fourth St. (former Publik House space).

Co-owners and cousins Sergio Martinez and Javier Alvarado, who played soccer for Central Catholic High School in Allentown and Rosemont College outside Philadelphia, are looking to create a destination for Lehigh Valley soccer fans to watch games while enjoying Colombian and American cuisine.

Menu highlights include “warm-ups” such as chicken wings and nachos, “kick-off bites” such as empanadas and pan de bono (cheese bread), salads such as broccoli and quinoa and entrees such as an arepa burger with fries and bandeja paisa (platter of rice, beans, chorizo, steak, avocado, fried egg, arepa, chicharron and fried sweet plantains). Most items are less than $10.

The restaurant, featuring soccer accents such as foosball tables, framed jerseys and team scarves, is open Tuesday through Sunday. It is currently BYOB, but Martinez expects it will serve wine, cocktails and 12 draft beers within a few weeks, pending approval of its liquor license. Info: 610-849-2079.

Greek Meat Guy, owned by Bethlehem chef Nikos Malitsis, opened Oct. 23 at 129 E. Third St. (former George’s Light Lunch spot).

The 40-seat restaurant offers a compact menu of Greek specialties, including hummus, stuffed grape leaves and pork, chicken, lamb, beef and vegetable souvlaki, available on a stick ($2.50-$3.50) or in a pita ($4.50-$5.50).

Chicken and lamb/beef mix gyros, $6.50 each, include fresh-cut fries and your choice of tzatziki or a slightly spicy house sauce. Baklava and other desserts are made by Malitsis’ mother.

“I tried to make the menu as simple as possible because I like to perfect what I’m offering,” Malitsis said.

With his father and brother, Malitsis previously operated Gate 7 Pizza on West Broad Street in Bethlehem and Gate 7 Diner on Linden Street in Allentown. He also ran Niko’s SkyView Diner in Lenhartsville from 2009-13 and most recently worked at Corked in Bethlehem and Yianni’s Taverna in Lower Saucon Township.

Greek Meat Guy, offering take-out and delivery, is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Info: 484-898-8056.

The 60-seat Roasted, owned by Derek Wallen and husband and wife Chris and Shelli Topping, opened this weekend at 22 W. Fourth St. (former Blue Sky Cafe spot).

Shelli was a server at Blue Sky and the trio enlisted former Blue Sky cook Steven Brunette to serve as executive chef.

Guests can expect breakfast favorites such as egg scrambles, omelets, oatmeal, French toast, breakfast sandwiches and burritos and sweet and savory pancakes.

Unique selections range from the fried egg reuben sandwich and “4 Alarm” omelet (chorizo, black salsa, chipotle sauce, jalapeno cream cheese and cheddar jack) to Oreo-encrused French toast stuffed with house-made cream filling and “The Henry” pancake (bacon, caramelized onions, roasted brussel sprouts and sharp provolone).

Lunch, starting at 11 a.m., includes angus beef burgers, sandwiches, wraps, paninis, quesadillas, nachos, soups, salads and more. Most items are under $10.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Info: 610-849-2673.

Hot Plate Soul Kitchen, serving Cajun shrimp, honey-dipped fried chicken and other Southern fare, is set to open in mid-November at 201 E. Third St. (former Shankara spot).

Husband and wife Terrence "T.R" and Mya Burns are converting the second floor into a lounge, hosting events such as live music and cooking shows for Influence TV Network, which T.R. owns.

Shelves will be filled with books and a digital library of a few thousand books also is planned.

“We want it to be a social, interactive and family-friendly place,” T.R. said. “We’re also going to have 50-inch TVs, free internet and iPads and Android devices that people can use.”

Menu highlights of the 60-seat BYOB restaurant will include collard greens, cornbread, dry rub pork ribs, mac and cheese, pot liquor soup, salmon croquettes, and shrimp and grits.

Also planned are vegan options such as cauliflower mac and cheese and twists on various chicken dishes using Beyond Meat “plant-based proteins.” Nothing will be over $20.

“We won’t have a liquor license, but we will be BYOB,” T.R. said. “We’ll be encouraging people to bring beverages from Bonn Place Brewing, LIT coffee roaster and other nearby businesses.”

Info: Hot Plate Soul Kitchen on Facebook.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog