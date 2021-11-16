Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Meals for Carryout 2021

Following is a selection of restaurant chains offering full Thanksgiving meals, or select items, for carryout this year. Please be sure to call ahead as some options sell out early.

For those who would rather dine in at a restaurant this year, please see Restaurant Chains Open Thanksgiving Day 2021 .

Bahama Breeze – $75 Thanksgiving Family Bundle. Includes Four Thanksgiving Dinner Entrées & Four Slices of Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake.

Ben’s Kosher Deli is offering a Thanksgiving Feast for 6 ($169.90) and 10 ($259.90). Feast for 6 includes 2.5 lbs. of Fresh Breast of Turkey Off The Frame. Feast for 10 includes Whole Roast Turkey (15 lb. average). Both come with Ben’s Own Stuffing & Gravy. Sides (choose two) include roasted red potatoes with garlic & rosemary, thyme bake yams, fresh string beans almondine, fruit noodle pudding, sweet potato pudding, and homemade mashed potatoes. Included accompaniments: 1 qt. cranberry-pineapple compote, 1 dz. mini rolls, 1 qt. fresh-cut cole slaw, and assorted relish tray.

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q offers an assortment of holiday ordering options: Turkey Hen (9-11 lbs raw weight) $63.95, Turkey Tom (17-19 lbs raw weight) $106.95, Honey Glazed Spiral Cut Ham $64.50, Party Packs also available that serve 10 – 20. Fresh baked, 9-inch pies.

Billy Sims BBQ will once again offer slow-smoked turkey and hams for $69.99 each. 7-8 lb hams feed 8-10 and 12-14lb turkeys feed 10-12.

Bob Evans‘ classic Farmhouse Feasts return, complete with your favorite Thanksgiving entrées like signature slow-roasted turkey and handcrafted sides made from farm-fresh ingredients such as house-made bread & celery dressing, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans with ham, macaroni & cheese, cranberry relish, freshly baked rolls and pumpkin pie. Farmhouse Feasts are packed cold, so guests can heat, serve and enjoy whenever their Thanksgiving celebration takes place. Farmhouse Feasts come in various sizes, serving four, eight or up to 10 people starting at $59.99. Guests can order their Farmhouse Feast for Thanksgiving by ordering online, or visiting or calling any Bob Evans location. This year, guests have the option to get their Farmhouse Feasts via carryout, curbside pickup or delivery through Wednesday, November 24. Sides start at $8.99 and serve up to six people. Whole pies start at $11.49.

Carrows Restaurants – The Ultimate Holiday Feast (Serves 10-12) includes tender, slow-roasted, hand-carved turkey and ham, gravy, fluffy mashed potatoes, green bean medley, cranberry sauce, cinnamon apples, savory stuffing and fresh corn bread. Includes the choice of two pies. The Holiday Turkey Feast (Serves 4-6) includes tender, hand-carved turkey, gravy, fluffy mashed potatoes, green bean medley, cranberry sauce, savory stuffing and fresh corn bread. Includes the choice of one pie. The Holiday Ham Feast (Serves 4-6) includes slow-roasted, hand-carved ham, gravy, fluffy mashed potatoes, green bean medley, cinnamon apples, and fresh corn bread. Includes the choice of one pie.

Charlie Brown’s Fresh Grill is serving a Traditional Roasted Turkey or Raisin Glazed Ham Dinner to go with all the fixings. Includes choice of roasted turkey or raisin glazed ham, apple cornbread stuffing, turkey gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, candied carrots, garlic green beans, and cranberry sauce. $22.99 per person.

Chompie’s is open until 4pm and offers delicious complete Thanksgiving meal packages to go that serve 12-15 generously. In addition to coming as part of the meal packages, Chompie’s also offers its extra large (20-22 lbs. raw weight) whole oven-roasted turkeys to go alone. A la carte Thanksgiving side dishes also available.

Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar is offering take out holiday platters that including the Slow Roasted Turkey, Smoked Ham or the Turkey & Ham Combo which include garlic cheese bread, Caesar salad, stuffing with savory gravy, roasted vegetables, mashed potatoes, sweet mashed potatoes, orange cranberry relish. Also offering take out a la carte items like stuffing, salads, pie, and appetizers.

Cody’s Original Roadhouse is offering a Family Feast for $64.99 (serves 4-6). 2lbs Roasted Tom Turkey Breast, cranberry sauce, 2lbs sugar baked ham, pineapple sauce, Cody’s original stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetable, 8 yeast rolls with cinnamon butter, and four slices of pumpkin cheesecake.

Copeland’s of New Orleans is serving a Thanksgiving Feast Family Meal that feeds 6-8 for $129. Fried Turkey Breast (4 lbs), turkey gravy (1 quart), buttermilk biscuits (1 dozen). Choose two sides: Mashed sweet potatoes, butter cream potatoes, smothered ham and bacon green beans, Cajun Corn Maque Choux, and cornbread dressing. A la carte menu also available.

Corky’s Ribs & BBQ – Hickory Smoked Turkey, serves 8-10 people, $49.99; Turkey Feast, serves 8-10 people, Includes: Hickory Smoked Turkey, Choice of 2 sides and giblet gravy, $89.99; Honey Glazed, Spiral Sliced Ham, serves 8-10 people, $64.99; Ham Feast, serves 8-10 people, Includes: Honey Glazed Ham, Choice of 2 sides and giblet gravy, $104.99; Side dishes ($19.99 each): cornbread dressing, sweet potato casserole, baked potato casserole, macaroni & cheese. Pick up dates: November 23 and 24.

Cotton Patch Cafe is offering Homestyle for the Holidays Heat and Serve Meals. The Ultimate Holiday Spread ($117) serves 8-10 and includes roasted boneless turkey breast, pan size dressing, scratch-made gravy, cranberry sauce, choice of 3 quart size fixins, choice of Pumkin Crunch, pecan pie of cobbler. The Classic Holiday Spread ($77) serves 8-10 and includes roasted boneless turkey breast, pan size dressing, scratch-made gravy, and cranberry sauce. The Festive Fixin’s Feast ($37) serves 8-10 and includes choice of 3 quart or pan size fixins, pan size dressing, and scratch-made gravy.

Cowboy Chicken – Turkey Holiday Package. Holiday Packages feed 8 to 10 hungry guests and include a signature wood fired Turkey, Twice Baked Potaters, Wild West Sides, country style stuffing, homestyle dinner rolls, and scrumptious peach cobbler. Package Price $120. Turkey only: whole ($55), sliced ($60).

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store – Take care anywhere with two Heat n’ Serve options that include a complete Thanksgiving meal that can be prepared in just a few steps and go from oven to table in two hours, so that you can spend more quality time with family and less time cooking. Options include Thanksgiving Heat n’ Serve Feast which serves 8-10 people (starting at $139.99) or Thanksgiving Heat n’ Serve Family Dinner which serves 4-6 people (starting at $89.99). Available for pick up Nov. 20-27, 2021, while supplies last. Whole pies are $11.49. Options include cinnamon roll pie, pumpkin pie, chocolate pecan pie, pecan pie and apple pecan streusel pie.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse – Thanksgiving Family Packs are available to pick up to enjoy at home. Serves 2-6 people. Family packs include: Appetizer (Select One): Butternut Squash Soup or Harvest Salad. Entrée: Slow roasted turkey breast, apple sausage stuffing, mashed duo sweet potatoes & chateau potatoes, hericot vert, cranberry relish, pan gravy. Pumpkin cheesecake or pecan pie a la mode for dessert.

Fatz Cafe offers Holiday Feasts and Build Your Own Holiday Feasts with 24 hour notice. Holiday Feasts include Calabash Fried Turkey Feast, Sweet Tea Glazed Ham Feast or Roasted Turkey Feast with assorted sides. Serves 10-12 for $119.99. The Build Your Own Holiday Feast is $59.99. Choices include Whole Calabash Fried Turkey, Roasted & Carved Turkey Breast, and Sweet Tea Glazed Virginia Ham along with assorted sides and trimmings.

Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill – Just Dinner Deal for $12.99! Includes a half pound of Jennie-O turkey, mashed potatoes and stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, and rolls. Not available for dine-in.

Green Mill Restaurant & Bar – Thanksgiving Heat & Eat meal comes chilled and ready to heat and enjoy! Place your order by Saturday, November 20 at 5:00 pm and we’ll have your order ready for pickup from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm on Wednesday, November 24! $89.99, serves 4-6. Includes Roasted turkey, herb stuffing, turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean almondine, baked mac ‘n’ cheese, fresh bread with herb butter, and cranberry sauce.

Joe’s Crab Shack – Thanksgiving Turkey & Ham Feast. Served with turkey stuffing, red-skinned mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, complete with a slice of pumpkin pie. Adults $19.99, kids $9.99.

