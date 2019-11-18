Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Meals for Carryout 2019

Following is a selection of restaurant chains offering full Thanksgiving meals, or select items, for carryout this year. Please be sure to call ahead as some options sell out early.

Bakers Square offers pies for pick-up. Pumpkin Pecan, Pumpkin Supreme and more. Bundles available.

Bandanas BBQ – smoked turkey breast, feeds approximately 16-18 people), $59.99. Restaurant closed on Thanksgiving Day so order early.

Ben’s Kosher Deli is offering a Thanksgiving Feast for 10, $259.90. Includes whole roasted turkey, stuffing and gravy, roasted red potatoes, baked yams, fresh string beans almondine, fruit noodle pudding, sweet potato pudding and mashed potatoes. Side dishes and extra goodies also available.

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q offers an assortment of holiday ordering options: Turkey Hen (9-11 lbs raw weight) $56.95, Turkey Tom (17-19 lbs raw weight) $96.95, Honey Glazed Spiral Cut Ham $55.99, Party Packs also available that serve 10 – 20. Fresh baked, 9-inch pies.

Billy Sims BBQ will once again offer slow-cooked smoked spiral cut hams and smoked turkeys to make your menu planning easier. Get a $5 Gift Card when you prepay and order by November 18.

Boston Market – Menu includes everything from whole roasted turkey to all the sides you crave, like mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable stuffing, spinach artichoke dip and crackers, cranberry walnut relish, dinner rolls, one apple pie and one pumpkin pie. Catering options also available. You can order online, by phone or at your local Boston Market restaurant. Everything is already cooked, and it only takes about two to three hours to heat the entire meal.

Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurants are serving up a Traditional Thanksgiving Feast To Go with sliced white meat turkey, homestyle gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, spicy Italian sausage stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. Small, serves three, $68.99. Large, serves five, $134.99. Thanksgiving catering also available November 18th – 28th. Half pan serves ten for $199.99. Full pan serves twenty for $379.99. Available November 12 through 22nd.

Charlie Brown’s Fresh Grill is serving a complete turkey dinner served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Turkey Gravy, Sweet Potatoes, Apple Cornbread Stuffing, Baby Beans Amandine, Candied Carrots and Cranberry Sauce. Plus, your choice of Apple or Pumpkin Pie. Serves 8-10 people – $199.99. 48 hours notice required.

Chompie’s is open until 4pm and offers delicious complete Thanksgiving meal packages to go that serve 12-15 generously. In addition to coming as part of the meal packages, Chompie’s also offers its extra large (18-20 lbs. raw weight) whole oven-roasted turkeys to go alone. A la carte Thanksgiving side dishes also available.

Claim Jumper Restaurants are offering complete Holiday Meals which serve from 6 to 32 guests. Choices include Slow Roasted Turkey, Smoked Ham or Turkey & Ham. Includes stuffing with savory gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet mashed potatoes, orange-cranberry relish, choice of one side and homemade garlic cheese bread. Just the trimmings also available. 24-hour pre-order is recommended.

Corky’s Ribs & BBQ – Hickory Smoked Turkey, serves 8-10 people, $39.99; Turkey Feast, serves 8-10 people, Includes: Hickory Smoked Turkey, Choice of 2 Sides and Giblet Gravy, $79.99; Honey Glazed, Spiral Sliced Ham, serves 8-10 people, $49.99; Ham Feast, serves 8-10 people, Includes: Honey Glazed Ham, Choice of 2 Sides and Giblet Gravy, $89.99; Side Dishes ($19.99 each): Cornbread Dressing, Sweet Potato Casserole, Baked Potato Casserole, Macaroni & Cheese. Pick up dates: November 26 and 27.

Cotton Patch Cafe is offering Holiday Catering. Order by November 20th. Pick up by November 27th by 9 p.m. Roasted Turkey with Gravy and Cranberries, serves 8-10, $49.99. Holiday Spiral Ham, serves 8-10, $49.99. Additional fixin’s also available.

Country Cookin – Home Holiday Feast Meal Kit, just $99 at select locations. Your Meal Kit serves up to 10 people and includes a full feast of turkey breast, trimmings, sides, and dessert.

Cowboy Chicken‘s Rotisserie Turkey Holiday Package, available until Jan. 1, 2020, includes one 10-12 pound turkey, Twice Baked Potaters, an additional Wild West side, country-style stuffing, peachh or apple cobbler and 12 rolls for $109.99. The meal serves 8-10 people and is perfect for a gathering of family or friends. Those not in need of the entire meal, can order a whole turkey by itself for $49.99 or a whole turkey sliced for $54.99. In addition to the Rotisserie Turkey Holiday Package, hungry guests also can order a variety of menu items for takeout or for catering a large party, including the restaurant’s new crispy drumsticks.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store – The Heat n’ Serve Holiday Family Meal To-Go can be picked up beginning on Saturday, Nov. 23 through Sunday, Dec. 1, stored in your refrigerator, baked at home, and goes from oven to table in two hours or less. This hassle-free holiday meal comes with easy-to-follow heating instructions. For $124.99, the meal serves up to 10 people and includes two oven-roasted turkey breasts, cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, a choice of three sides, sweet yeast rolls, a pumpkin pie and a pecan pie for dessert. For an additional charge, guests have the option to upgrade one of the sides to green bean casserole or add as an additional side item. Half gallons of sweet, unsweet or peach iced tea are also available for purchase. Guests are encouraged to order online at least 24 hours in advance of pickup by visiting crackerbarrel.com/thanksgiving. For those craving something sweet for the family, Cracker Barrel will offer fresh baked pies including Pecan, Chocolate Pecan, Apple Pecan Streusel, and All-American Apple Pie (no sugar added) from Oct. 28 through Dec. 24 while supplies last. Whole pumpkin pies will also be available Oct. 28 through Dec. 1. Prices start at $9.99. Prices and availability may vary by location.

Famous Dave’s – Put your feet up this holiday by ordering a Smoked Turkey (serves 10-12), Hickory Smoked Glazed Ham (serves 15-20), or treat your guests to a full ‘Q buffet! Requires 72 hour notice. Pricing and availability varies by restaurant.

Fatz Cafe offers Holiday Feasts and Build Your Own Holiday Feasts with 24 hour notice. Holiday Feasts include Calabash Fried Turkey Feast, Ham Feast or Turkey Breast Feast with assorted sides. Serves 10-12 for $99.99. The Build Your Own Holiday Feast also serves 10-12 for $59.99. Choices include Whole Calabash Fried Turkey, Turkey Breast, Calabash Fried Turkey Breast, Roasted and Carved Turkey Breast, and Sweet Tea Glazed Ham along with assorted sides and trimmings.

Furr’s Fresh Buffet offers a Holiday Pack for $89.99 which includes boneless sliced turkey breast and sliced smoked pit ham, holiday dressing, homestyle macaroni & cheese, country style green beans, mashed potatoes and more. Thanksgiving packs can be ordered through Monday, November 25th.

HomeTown Buffet offers a Holiday Pack for $89.99 which includes boneless sliced turkey breast and sliced smoked pit ham, holiday dressing, homestyle macaroni & cheese, country style green beans, mashed potatoes and more. Thanksgiving packs can be ordered through Monday, November 25th.

Kings Family Restaurant is serving carry out this Thanksgiving. Choice of oven roasted turkey, oven baked ham or a turkey and ham combo that includes house salad, mashed potatoes or sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, gravy, rolls, cranberry sauce and a slice of pumpkin or apple pie for $54.99 (serves four) or $99.99 (serves eight).