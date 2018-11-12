Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Meals for Carryout 2018

Following is a selection of restaurant chains offering full Thanksgiving meals, or select items, for carryout this year. Please be sure to call ahead as some options sell out early.

For those who would rather dine in at a restaurant this year, please see Restaurant Chains Open Thanksgiving Day 2018.

Bakers Square offers pies for pick-up. Pumpkin Pecan, Pumpkin Supreme and more. Bundles available.

Bar-B-Cutie Smokehouse is offering Holiday Turkeys & Hams & Hand-Made Country Sides. Available: Juiy Smoked Turkey, Juicy Whole Smoked Turkey Breast, Fried Turkey and Spiral Sliced Ham. Don’t forget to add green beans, cinnamon apples, banana pudding, cobblers and more.

Baskin-Robbins’ classic Turkey Cake is back! This all ice cream cake is fully customizable with any ice cream flavor and features sugar cone legs. Guests can also try the Turkey Cake with seasonal flavors including Bourbon Street Pecan Pie; Peppermint, a pink peppermint-flavored ice cream with pieces of peppermint candy; Egg Nog, a rich, thick egg nog-flavored ice cream; or Winter White Chocolate, a white chocolate-flavored ice cream with cherry pieces in a chocolate-flavored coating and a cherry ribbon. Guests can stop by their nearest Baskin-Robbins location or visit order.baskinrobbins.com to pre-order this festive dessert!

Ben’s Kosher Deli is offering a Thanksgiving Feast for 10, $249.90. Includes whole roasted turkey, stuffing and gravy, roasted red potatoes, baked yams, fruit noodle pudding, sweet potato pudding and mashed potatoes. Side dishes and extra goodies also available.

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q offers an assortment of holiday ordering options: Turkey Hen (9-11 lbs raw weight) $54.95, Turkey Tom (17-19 lbs raw weight) $92.95, Honey Glazed Spiral Cut Ham $55.99, Party Packs also available that serve 10 – 20. Fresh baked, 9-inch pies.

Billy Sims BBQ will once again offer slow-cooked smoked spiral cut hams and smoked turkeys to make your menu planning easier. Get a $5 Gift Card when you prepay and order by November 18.

Bob Evans Restaurants is serving up the savings with the Premium Farmhouse Feast – a fully-cooked, heat-and-serve homestyle meal for eight to ten people. The Premium Farmhouse Feast includes Bob Evans’ signature slow-roasted turkey, hickory smoked ham, bread & celery dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, buttered sweet corn, green beans with ham, macaroni & cheese, cranberry relish, rolls, a Double-Crust Apple pie, a whole pumpkin pie with whipped topping, and a loaf of pumpkin bread . . . for just $114.99. A Farmhouse Feast that serves eight is available for $79.99 – $84.99. Also available, a Farmhouse Feast that serves four for $49.99 – $54.99.

Bojangles’ wildly popular seasonal menu favorite, the Bojangles’ Seasoned Fried Turkey, is now available at participating restaurants. Pricing for Bojangles’ Seasoned Fried Turkey begins at $39.99 at participating locations only. Pricing and participation may vary by location. Complete your Bojangles’-themed meal by adding your favorite fixin’s, including Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Green Beans, Mac ‘n Cheese, Bojangles’ Dirty Rice, made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits, crisp, individual baked sweet potato pies.

Boston Market – Menu includes everything from whole roasted turkey to all the sides you crave, like mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable stuffing, spinach artichoke dip and crackers, cranberry walnut relish, dinner rolls, one apple pie and one pumpkin pie (serves 12). Catering options also available. You can order online, by phone or at your local Boston Market restaurant. Everything is already cooked, and it only takes about two to three hours to heat the entire meal.

Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurants are serving up a Traditional Thanksgiving Feast To Go with sliced white meat turkey, homestyle gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, spicy Italian sausage stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. Half pan serves ten for $199.99. Full pan serves twenty for $379.99. Available November 12 through 22nd. Orders must be placed by 4pm Tuesday, November 20. Prices may vary by location. Catering also available.

Charlie Brown’s Fresh Grill is serving a complete turkey dinner served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Turkey Gravy, Sweet Potatoes, Apple Cornbread Stuffing, Baby Beans Amandine, Candied Carrots and Cranberry Sauce. Plus, your choice of Apple or Pumpkin Pie. Serves 8-10 people – $199.99. 48 hours notice required.

Chompie’s is open until 3pm and offers delicious complete Thanksgiving meal packages to go that serve 12-15 generously. In addition to coming as part of the meal packages, Chompie’s also offers its extra large (18-20 lbs. raw weight) whole oven-roasted turkeys to go alone. A la carte Thanksgiving side dishes also available.

Claim Jumper Restaurants are offering complete Holiday Meals which serve from 6 to 32 guests. Choices include Slow Roasted Turkey, Smoked Ham or Turkey & Ham. Includes stuffing with savory gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet mashed potatoes, orange-cranberry relish, choice of one side and homemade garlic cheese bread. Just the trimmings also available. 24-hour pre-order is recommended.

Country Buffet offers a Holiday Feast for $89.99 which includes boneless sliced turkey breast and sliced smoked pit ham, holiday dressing, homestyle macaroni & cheese, country style green beans, mashed potatoes and more. Thanksgiving packs can be ordered through Tuesday, November 20.

Cowboy Chicken is offering a Wood Fire Rotisserie Turkey Holiday Package, which feeds between eight to ten guests and features a 10-12 pound Wood Fire Rotisserie Turkey, Twice Baked Potaters, choice of a Wild West Side, Country Style Stuffing, 12 fluffy dinner rolls, and Peach or Apple Cobbler, all for $99.99. Guests can also order the turkey à la carte for $44.99 (whole turkey) and $49.99 (sliced). Orders require at least 48 hours’ notice and availability is limited.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is offering a Turkey n’ Dressing Family Meal To-Go. Serves up to six people and features a turkey n’ dressing dinner complete with a sampling of sugar cured ham, a choice of three quart-sized country sides, cranberry relish, gravy and a choice of biscuits, corn muffins, or a loaf of sourdough bread. It is available from Nov. 17 through Nov. 25 for $67.99. For $109.99, the meal serves up to 10 people and includes two oven-roasted turkey breasts, cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, a choice of three sides, sweet yeast rolls, a pumpkin pie and a pecan pie for dessert. For an additional charge, guests have the option to upgrade one of the sides to green bean casserole or add as an additional side item. Gallons of spiced apple tea are also available for purchase. Guests are encouraged to order online at least 24 hours in advance of pickup through online ordering and the Cracker Barrel app.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit’s Complete Holiday Feast includes the guests’ choice of Cajun Fried Turkey, Smoked Turkey, Spiral Cut Ham or Prime Rib and comes with Baked Potato Casserole, Green Beans, Cornbread Dressing and a dozen buttery rolls. The Dickey’s Complete Holiday Feast feeds 10-12. Dickey’s also offers The Dinner Feast which serves 8-10 as well as a la carte options. All Dickey’s holiday options are heat and serve.