Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Meals for Carryout 2017

Following is a selection of restaurant chains offering full Thanksgiving meals, or select items, for carryout this year. Please be sure to call ahead as some options sell out early.

Bakers Square offers pies for pick-up. Harvest Pumpkin with Whipped Cream, Pumpkin Supreme and more. Bundles available.

Ben’s Kosher Deli is offering a Thanksgiving Feast for 10, $229.90. Includes whole roasted turkey, stuffing and gravy, roasted red potatoes, baked yams, fruit noodle pudding, sweet potato pudding and mashed potatoes. Side dishes and extra goodies also available.

Bob Evans Restaurants is serving up the savings with the Thanksgiving Farmhouse Feast – a fully-cooked, heat-and-serve homestyle meal for eight people. The Thanksgiving Farmhouse Feast includes Bob Evans’ signature slow-roasted whole boneless turkey breast, sliced hickory smoked ham, bread & celery dressing, homestyle mashed potatoes, gravy, buttered sweet corn, green beans with ham, macaroni & cheese, cranberry relish, rolls, a whole apple pie, a whole pumpkin pie with whipped topping, and a loaf of pumpkin bread . . . for just $109.99. Guests can place orders online, by phone, or in-restaurant at one of the 500 locations across the country, now through Nov. 22.

Bojangles’ wildly popular seasonal menu favorite, the Bojangles’ Seasoned Fried Turkey, is now available at participating restaurants. Pricing for Bojangles’ Seasoned Fried Turkey begins at $39.99 at participating locations only. Pricing and participation may vary by location.

Bonanza Steakhouse – New Heat & Serve Holiday Feasts To Go. Choose from three entrees, and enjoy your selection of three sides, rolls and dessert. Roasted Whole Turkey, Slow-Roasted Prime Rib, Spiral Sliced Ham.

Boston Market – Menu includes everything from whole roasted turkey or spiral-sliced ham to all the sides you crave, like savory stuffing and creamy mashed potatoes. Heat & Serve Holiday Meal options to feed 4 to 12 people. Catering options also available. You can order online, by phone or at your local Boston Market restaurant. Everything is already cooked, and it only takes about two hours to heat the entire meal.

Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurants are serving up a Traditional Turkey Dinner To Go with sliced white meat turkey, homestyle gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, spicy Italian sausage stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. Half pan serves ten for $199.99. Full pan serves twenty for $379.99. Available through Thursday, November 23. Prices may vary by location. Catering also available.

Charlie Brown’s Fresh Grill is serving a complete turkey dinner served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Turkey Gravy, Sweet Potatoes, Apple Cornbread Stuffing, Baby Beans Amandine, Candied Carrots and Cranberry Sauce. Plus, your choice of Apple or Pumpkin Pie. Serves 8-10 people – $199.99. 48 hours notice required.

Chompie’s is open until 3pm and offers delicious complete Thanksgiving meal packages to go that serve 12-15 generously. In addition to coming as part of the meal packages, Chompie’s also offers its extra large (18-20 lbs. raw weight) whole oven-roasted turkeys to go alone. A la carte Thanksgiving side dishes also available. Please order whole turkeys and large dinner packages a minimum of 72 hours in advance of pickup on 11/23/17.

Claim Jumper Restaurants are offering complete Holiday Meals which serve from 6 to 30 guests. Choices include Slow Roasted Turkey or Smoked Ham. Includes stuffing with savory gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet mashed potatoes, orange-cranberry relish, roasted vegetables and homemade garlic cheese bread. Just the trimmings also available. 24-hour pre-order is recommended.

Corky’s BBQ – Hickory Smoked Turkey, serves 8-10 people, $38.99. Turkey Feast, serves 8-10 people, includes: Hickory Smoked Turkey, Choice of 2 Sides and Giblet Gravy, $74.99. Honey Glazed, Spiral Sliced Ham, serves 8-10 people, $48.99. Ham Feast, serves 8-10 people, includes: Honey Glazed Ham, choice of 2 sides and Giblet gravy, $84.99. Side Dishes, $17.99 each (Cornbread Dressing, Sweet Potato Casserole, Baked Potato Casserole, Macaroni & Cheese).

Cotton Patch Cafe offers Homestyle Holiday Catering. Selections include Roasted Turkey, dressing and gravy, skillet cornbread, whole cobbler, pumpkin crunch, pecan pie and sides.

Country Buffet offers a Holiday Feast for $89.99 which includes boneless sliced turkey breast and sliced smoked pit ham, scratch made dressing, homestyle macaroni & cheese, country style green beans, mashed potatoes and more.

Cowboy Chicken is offering a Wood Fire Rotisserie Turkey Holiday Package, which feeds between eight to ten guests and features a 10-12 pound Wood Fire Rotisserie Turkey, Twice Baked Potaters, choice of a Wild West Side, Country Style Stuffing, 12 fluffy dinner rolls, and Peach or Apple Cobbler, all for $94.99. Orders require at least 48 hours’ notice and availability is limited.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is offering a Turkey n’ Dressing Family Meal To-Go. Serves up to six people and features a turkey n’ dressing dinner complete with a sampling of sugar cured ham, a choice of three quart-sized country sides, cranberry relish, gravy and a choice of biscuits, corn muffins, or a loaf of sourdough bread. It is available from Nov. 18 through Nov. 26 for $67.99. Cracker Barrel’s Heat n’ Serve Holiday Family Meal To-Go serves up to 10 people and features roasted turkey breast, cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, a choice of three sides, sweet yeast rolls, pumpkin pie and pecan pie. Offered through online ordering for $99.99, the complete meal is available for pick up Nov. 21 through Nov. 23.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Guests may choose a combination of Dickey’s holiday meats and sides to create their desired meal. These options include Smoked Turkey, Cajun Fried Turkey, Spiral Cut Ham, Prime Rib and delicious sides such as baked potato casserole, green beans, cornbread dressing and buttery rolls.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que offers two Turkey Day Packages – Turkey Deluxe, which comes with whipped sweet potatoes, turkey giblet gravy, cornbread stuffing, two pies and a pit-roasted turkey (serves 8 to 12 people) or the Flying Solo, which is a pit-roasted turkey and turkey giblet gravy. Call your closest Dino BBQ catering office to order.