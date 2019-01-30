Restaurants offering deals and refuge from Chicago's polar vortex

While the weather has closed many restaurants, there are some kitchens that remain open and are offering discounts or just a warm place to hang out and escape the bitter cold.

NORTH CENTER — Common Pantry is serving free breakfast and lunch to clients and nonclients but was to close at 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday so its employees can go home early. 3744 N. Damen Ave., 773-327-0553, commonpantry.org

PILSEN — Quiote, Zamn Good Food, Lalo’s on Maxwell and Canton Regio will provide food to Healthy Hood, a gym and fitness studio, reported Block Club Chicago. The invitation is extended to 50 people who are homeless until 8 a.m. Thursday.

MULTIPLE LOCATIONS — Timothy O’Toole’s Pubs in Chicago, Libertyville, Gurnee and Lake Villa are offering 25 percent discounts for utility workers, plow drivers and government workers (village, county, state employees) who are working outdoors. All first responders will receive a complimentary meal up to $10 or $10 off their purchase, and all dining guests will have complimentary soup and coffee. 622 N. Fairbanks Court, 312-642-0700, timothyotooles.com

EVANSTON — Prairie Moon will act as a warming station for anyone on the street. The restaurant will also provide hot soup, bread and coffee for free. 1635 Chicago Ave., 847-864-8328, prairiemoonrestaurant.com

