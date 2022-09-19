Restaurants in Miami, Miami Beach, Key West named the most iconic in Florida

MIAMI — When it comes to iconic restaurants, South Florida has the rest of the state beat.

Recently the travel website Trips to Discover ranked the most iconic restaurans in Florida, and four of them are in South Florida.

If you live here, you will not be surprised by what made the cut.

Naturally, Joe’s Stone Crab in Miami Beach tops the list, because it has been drawing hordes of tourists and locals since it opened in 1913. Joe’s “might be the most famous restaurant in all of Florida,” the website reports, suggesting that visitors go on “a seafood dining adventure in Joe’s menu of seafood, steaks, and fried chicken.”

Note: Locals know the fried half-a-chicken ($8.95) is a great deal, especially at the takeout window. Add some hash browned potatoes ($14.95) and creamed spinach ($11.95) to go, and skip the wait for a table. (Pro tip: Mix any leftover potatoes and spinach in with your eggs the morning after and thank us later.)

Most of us, though, go straight for the stone crabs. This year, the season opens Oct. 15. Joe’s, which takes a vacation this time of year, is closed for dinner until Oct. 14 so plan accordingly (lunch service resumes Oct. 20).

Also on the most iconic list is Miami’s Versailles, a culinary landmark since 1971. Trips to Discover recommends the ham croquetas, medianoche sandwiches and black beans and rice or, if you’re in a hurry, to visit the “outdoor takeaway window” for pastries and coffee. We call it a ventanita, Trips to Discover, and also please remember that a colada is not a single serving.

Key West’s Blue Heaven, famous for its roving chickens, is the place to start on a Key lime pie journey, according to the list. This is not bad advice. If you’re a tourist in Key West, it’s practically a law that you swing by here. The restaurant, which opened in 1992, is closed for the month of September but reopens for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner on Oct. 1.

The final South Florida icon is Jaxson’s Ice Cream Parlor & Restaurant, which opened in 1956. The website calls the vintage-designed spot “a childhood dream come true,” and it’s not wrong: This is the place to go for giant sundaes, banana splits and shakes. You can also order burgers, fries or wraps, but good luck getting the kids to focus on anything but dessert.

The other Florida restaurants that made the list are Bern’s Steakhouse in Tampa; Columbia Restaurant in Ybor City; Victoria & Albert’s in Orlando; Hunt’s Oyster Bar in Panama City; Yoder’s Restaurant & Amish Village in Sarasota; McGuire’s Irish Pub in Pensacola; The Old Spanish Sugar Mill in De Leon Springs; and O’Steens in St. Augustine.

More information

Joe’s Stone Crab: 11 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; reopens Oct. 14-15, 2022; Joe’s Takeaway open Wednesday-Sunday; joesstonecrab.com

Versailles: 3555 SW Eighth St., Miami; www.versaillesrestaurant.com

Blue Heaven: 729 Thomas St., Key West; reopens Oct. 1, 2022; blueheavenkw.com

Jaxson’s Ice Cream Parlor & Restaurant: 128 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach; jaxsonsicecream.com