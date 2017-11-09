Restaurants honoring veterans with free meals, other deals

For those who have served our country, several restaurant chains now wish to serve you.

To celebrate Veterans Day, here are some companies saluting veterans and active military personnel with free meals or menu items (bring proof of service):

Applebee’s: Free lunch or dinner (seven meal options), Saturday

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake, Saturday

Denny’s: Free build-your-own Grand Slam breakfast, 5 a.m.-noon Friday

Golden Corral: Free buffet, 5-9 p.m. Monday

Little Caesars Pizza: Free $5 Hot-N-Ready lunch combo (four slices of Deep! Deep! Dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product), 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

On The Border: Free create-your-own combo meal with rice and beans, Saturday

Quaker Steak & Lube: Free meal from select menu, Saturday

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert, Saturday

Rodizio Grill: Complimentary full Rodizio dinner (unlimited Brazilian appetizers, salad bar and grilled items) with every adult Full Rodizio purchased, Thursday

Ruby Tuesday: Free appetizer (up to $10 value), Saturday

Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch (10 entree choices), Saturday

TGI Fridays: Free lunch entree (up to $12 value), 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

