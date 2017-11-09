Restaurants honoring veterans with free meals, other deals

For those who have served our country, several restaurant chains now wish to serve you.
To celebrate Veterans Day, here are some companies saluting veterans and active military personnel with free meals or menu items (bring proof of service):
Applebee’s: Free lunch or dinner (seven meal options), Saturday
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake, Saturday
Denny’s: Free build-your-own Grand Slam breakfast, 5 a.m.-noon Friday
Golden Corral: Free buffet, 5-9 p.m. Monday
Little Caesars Pizza: Free $5 Hot-N-Ready lunch combo (four slices of Deep! Deep! Dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product), 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
On The Border: Free create-your-own combo meal with rice and beans, Saturday
Quaker Steak & Lube: Free meal from select menu, Saturday
Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert, Saturday
Rodizio Grill: Complimentary full Rodizio dinner (unlimited Brazilian appetizers, salad bar and grilled items) with every adult Full Rodizio purchased, Thursday
Ruby Tuesday: Free appetizer (up to $10 value), Saturday
Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch (10 entree choices), Saturday
TGI Fridays: Free lunch entree (up to $12 value), 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
