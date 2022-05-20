Restaurants Continue Opening Around the Country





( RestaurantNews.com ) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Houston, TX – Uchiko

Uchiko – a sister restaurant of Austin-based Uchi – will open its first Houston location on May 23. As previously announced, the restaurant will be at 1801 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 110, in Post Oak Place, the new mixed-use property owned by the Zadok family. The development, which was a winner as well as a finalist in multiple categories of the Houston Business Journal’s 2022 Landmark Awards, also will be home to Persian concept Rumi’s Kitchen.

Patchogue, NY – Colosso Di Rodi Greek Bistro

Greek and other European delights are set to arrive in downtown Patchogue this spring. Konstantinos Chilias and Andrew Hendricks, owners of the Colosso Di Rodi Greek Bistro at 58 S. Ocean Avenue, are looking to open their new restaurant as soon the end of May. The duo said they hope to attract multiple generations of diners looking for European eats on a night out in the village.

Oak Brook, IL – Violí

Months after opening their first Greek restaurant, DineAmic Hospitality Group is looking to open a second called Violí in Oak Brook, located at 260 Oakbrook Center. The group’s owners, Luke Stoioff and David Rekhson, recently opened their first greek restaurant, Lyra, in the Fulton Market District at the beginning of the year. Now, the duo is getting ready to open the group’s 13th restaurant sometime in Fall 2022, according to Crain’s Chicago Business.

Reston, VA – Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse is opening a new location in Reston Town Center. The popular steakhouse chain, which already has NoVA locations in Arlington, Fairfax and Tysons, has inked a 7,510-square-foot lease at Retail at Midtown, an 18,473-square-foot building in Reston, Va.

D’Iberville, MS – Pedros Tacos and Tequila Bar

Another new restaurant is opening at The Promenade in D’Iberville and this one will bring a kick to lunch and dinner. Pedros Tacos and Tequila Bar will debut late this spring or summer, said co-owner Ruben Chavez. The sign for the Mexican restaurant already is up at the former Logan’s Steakhouse at The Promenade, south of Target and near Best Buy.

