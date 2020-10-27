Restaurants Care Launches Monthlong ‘The Grateful Table Dine Out’!

Participate in The Grateful Table® Dine Out This November

Sacramento, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) This November, the California Restaurant Association Foundation ( CRAF ), a non-profit that invests in and empowers California’s restaurant workforce, invites all Californians to participate in its inaugural ‘ The Grateful Table® Dine Out ‘ The ask is simple. Throughout November, Californians are encouraged to “dine out to help out” as much as possible in gratitude to their neighborhood restaurants. Want to do more? A guest can directly support California’s struggling foodservice community at featured restaurants by donating to Restaurants Care ®, a nonprofit program which provides restaurant workers facing hardships with relief grants for basic living needs like groceries, utilities, diapers, clothing, gas and rent.

This very first The Grateful Table® Dine Out is a statewide campaign that’s complementary to our current way of life and has the potential to make a lasting impact on the industry by giving back to the hardworking people who operate our restaurants – chefs, cooks, bussers, bartenders, servers and dishwashers – in their greatest time of need. Since the pandemic hit in March, Restaurants Care has awarded grants to nearly 1,200 of California’s restaurant workers also benefitting their nearly 1,700 dependents, with 79% of grants awarded to people of color.

“This November, dining out is our superpower! We have the ability to support our favorite restaurants and chip in to help struggling restaurant workers. Whether it’s takeout, dining in or having your meal delivered, we’re encouraging every Californian to help the restaurant community get back on their feet leading into the holiday season,” said Alycia Harshfield, Executive Director of CRAF. “Your support directly impacts our neighborhood restaurants, the employees and their families, and together, we can bring them some much-needed hope and stability.”

As an added incentive to dine out, CRAF is hosting exciting social media giveaways throughout November where diners can enter to win a $500 gift card to their favorite restaurant! Every Thursday in November, two winners will be randomly selected to receive a $500 gift card to any restaurant they tag with the hashtag #GratefulTableSweepstakes. It’s as easy as that!

From COVID-19 to social injustices and fires ravaging the state, this year has brought many unanticipated obstacles to California’s restaurant community, which is more than 1.4 million employees strong. The need for non-profits like CRAF and Restaurants Care is stronger than ever. CRAF has been busy finding ways to support and drive traffic to restaurants, as well as raise funds for the struggling workforce. To sustain California’s vibrant and diverse food scene, it’s imperative communities come together to support the interconnected restaurant ecosystem.

The Grateful Table® Dine Out wouldn’t be possible without its many incredible sponsors including Sysco , Noble Vines , and Tito’s Vodka , as well as our marketing partners including Olo and OpenTable . Featured restaurant partners offering a donate option are located throughout the state and include Farmer Boys , Clif Family , Black Bear Diner , Urbane Café , and Ranch 45 to name a few. To view a full list of featured restaurants, click here . Own a restaurant and want to sign up? It’s completely free! Visit www.thegratefultable.org/sign-up to register; all restaurants who participate are encouraged to use these free marketing assets, which can be found here .

Harshfield continued, “So, please join us in making a difference this November and say ‘thank you’ to your favorite restaurant, a friendly server or bartender, or show your appreciation for your most memorable meal, simply by choosing to dine out!”

For more information about The Grateful Table Dine Out, or to donate directly go to https://thegratefultabledineout.org . To learn about CRAF and the Restaurants Care program, visit www.restaurantscare.org .

About the California Restaurant Association Foundation (CRAF)

California is home to more than 90,000 eating and drinking places that ring up more than $72 billion in sales and employ more than 1.6 million workers, making restaurants an indisputable driving force in the state’s economy. The California Restaurant Association Foundation is a non-profit that empowers and invests in California’s restaurant workforce. Founded in 1981, CRAF supports the restaurant community through emergency assistance grants for restaurant workers facing a hardship, job and life skills training for 13,500 high school students each year, and scholarships. For more information visit www.calrestfoundation.org .

