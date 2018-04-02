Restaurants band together to battle child abuse

Nearly 30 Chicago-area restaurants and lounges are participating in a fundraising dining promotion benefiting One Hope United’s programs to prevent child abuse.

Throughout April, each restaurant will feature a “go blue” featured item (a cocktail, a dish, possibly a set menu), the proceeds of which will go to One Hope United.

Among the participants: AceBounce, Apogee, Beatrix, Coco Pazzo, Forno Rosso, Joy District, Leghorn Chicken, Leviathan, Old Town Social, Portsmith, Tanta, Travelle and Slurping Turtle.

For a complete list of participants and more information, visit the website.

