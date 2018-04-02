Restaurants band together to battle child abuse

Nearly 30 Chicago-area restaurants and lounges are participating in a fundraising dining promotion benefiting One Hope United’s programs to prevent child abuse.
Throughout April, each restaurant will feature a “go blue” featured item (a cocktail, a dish, possibly a set menu), the proceeds of which will go to One Hope United.
Among the participants: AceBounce, Apogee, Beatrix, Coco Pazzo, Forno Rosso, Joy District, Leghorn Chicken, Leviathan, Old Town Social, Portsmith, Tanta, Travelle and Slurping Turtle.
For a complete list of participants and more information, visit the website.
Twitter @PhilVettel
Promoting heritage pig breeds, Cochon555 returns to Chicago, chef lineup announced »
New Chicago cocktail conference to address industry's inclusion issues »
These active adventures meet traveler trends; from Moldova to Albania
Find out which better-for-you peanut butter brands are worth the splurge
In Vienna, guests in tuxedo and floor-length gowns waltz the night away – all in celebration of a caffeinated drink