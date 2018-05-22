Restaurant/market Che Figata opening May 31 in Naperville

Che Figata, a 7,500-square-foot combination Italian restaurant and marketplace, will open May 31 in Naperville’s CityGate Centre complex.

The brainchild of chef Mark Grimes, Che Figata (kay fih-GAH-ta) will have a regional-Italian menu featuring Roman-style pizzas, house-made pastas (pretty much house-made everything, according to Grimes) and signatures, such as a 24-hour braised osso buco. The all-Italian wine list will include more than 50 quartino pours (250 milliliters, or one-third of a standard bottle).

The marketplace will feature carryout pastas, sauces, imported cheeses, wines and fresh bread, as well as take-home meal kits.

The restaurant will serve lunch and dinner daily.

