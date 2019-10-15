RestaurantFurniture.net Presents a New Line of US Made Restaurant Tables

(RestaurantNews.com) When it comes to high quality restaurant tables, delivery and customer service, our reputation precedes us. With exceptional style, durability, comfort and competitive prices, RestaurantFurniture.net is the one-stop destination for the most up to date designed and long lasting US made restaurant tables. Available in a variety of materials, edge styles and premium finishes, you can custom design the table top of your choice to fit with your venue’s interior and motif. Serving the food and hospitality industry nationwide for over a decade, our selection of American table tops doesn’t only coordinate with any décor but stands the test of time in the most rigorous commercial environments making them one of the most sought-after products at RestaurantFurniture.net.

US Made versus Imported Table Tops

If you are shopping for a restaurant table that will withstand heavy use for long periods of time or if you simply like the idea of supporting American labor while also having a top quality piece of furniture at your venue, a solid table top is a great option to consider. But which is the better way to go? American made or imported table tops? This is one of the toughest questions restaurateurs and commercial business owners have wrestled with for years. For over 40 years, the commercial grade furniture industry has witnessed a shift from selling locally made furniture to using furniture imported from overseas. Though retailers may have different preferences in table tops materials, it ultimately comes down to quality.

Most commercial grade furniture distributors sell (wood) table tops that are made in China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Brazil, etc. While imported table tops may give you a more affordable alternative with styles and finishes to choose from, you need to carefully note the quality. Stylish, high-end, artistically crafted table tops don’t always translate into durability with optimal lasting strength. Unfortunately, there aren’t as many US made table tops as there used to be but there are some factories that produce locally made furniture (with RestaurantFurniture.net being one of them) with custom options that are not available overseas. Some manufacturers offer over 20 finish options. Other companies will make custom sizes, change hardware or add accent stripping upon the customer’s request. Most American made table tops are made with centuries old design techniques. These furniture pieces will obviously be more expensive than the imported counterparts.

Our American Made Table Tops

Solid Wood

If you are searching for a restaurant table which you want to get the most use out of or simply like the idea of having a better quality and aesthetically pleasing piece of furniture for your restaurant, wood table tops are a great option to consider. Solid wood tables are fairly durable for use in busy commercial areas such as restaurants, cafes, bistros, etc. As implied by the name, solid wood table tops are made of solid blocks or planks of wood that form a single layer from the surface of the table all the way through the underside. The main advantage of a solid wood table top, however, is that moisture cannot cause lifting of any layers on your table because there is only one solid piece. Solid wood tables are one of our most popular kinds of restaurant tables so you will be provided with plenty of styles, colors, and size options at RestaurantFurniture.net. Not all wood table tops are costly either. They are available at every price range from “cheap” to “exquisite” so you don’t need to break the bank to enjoy the benefits that solid wood tops offer. Our wood table tops are usually available in a variety of options from color, to shape, size, leg style, edge style and leaf options.

Laminate

Laminated table tops are made from layers of plastic that are bonded on particleboard to create a solid and protective surface. They are easy to maintain and clean with mild soap and water. Budget friendly and also designed to complement your décor, our selection of US made laminated table tops comes in various edge types from self-edge, overlay with wood edges, inlay laminates, aluminum edge and T-Mold laminated tops. All laminates are purchased locally from Formica or Wilson Art. Customization options for top size, color and shape are available.

Pho 90 Degree

Even the simple design of a butcher block wood table top can make an elegant difference as it did for Pho 90 Degree. Accompanied by a set of upholstered back wood chairs, the wood furniture and red and brown décor color themes do a lot to create a welcoming and relaxing dining experience you would expect from a classic Vietnamese restaurant. Bringing Vietnamese cuisine and a great vibe to Milpitas California, Pho 90 Degrees is a favorite dining spot for many loyal customers and restaurant critics in San Jose.

Arno Italia

A welcome addition to The Colony Texas, Arno Italia is an award winning Italian restaurant offering upscale Italian cuisine as well as a positive and fine dining atmosphere. Plank solid wood tables perfectly offset the rustic brick wall decoration, grey 12 channel booths and the contemporary designed walnut wood grain metal chairs. With Italian comfort food and stunning window views, you are in for a big treat at Arno Italia.

RestaurantFurniture.net is an online commercial grade furniture distributor servicing the food and hospitality industry for over 10 years. Our diverse selection of restaurant furniture is offered in a variety of materials and styles suited for any motif and decor. Our high-quality, well-designed products are durable, practical and competitively priced. Visit us to learn more about our furniture here: https://www.restaurantfurniture.net