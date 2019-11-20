RestaurantFurniture.Net Introduces the Industrial Series

(RestaurantNews.com) Leading commercial grade furniture distributor, Restaurant Furniture.net, announces its collection of reclaimed look industrial restaurant furniture.

From restaurant booths to table tops, chairs and bar stools as well as customization options provided for each item, the Industrial Series allows you to create your own look for a wide variety of commercial applications including restaurants, cafes, bistros, taverns guestrooms, lounges, cafeterias, and reception lobbies.

Whether you purchase an industrial style distressed restaurant chair or a reclaimed look laminated restaurant table, each item individually evokes a combination of utilitarian design and fashionable comfort. With a combination of a reclaimed wood appearance and protective laminate with a generous selection of colors and sizes to choose from, this well-built and proportioned furniture is versatile and multifunctional.

Starting at $455.00, the SH Reclaimed style booth can be ordered in the standard shapes, height, dimensions, upholstery and material color provided. Seat and backrest are fully padded ensuring optimal comfort. The frame is built with commercial grade materials and with a remade oak laminate base and caps. The overall booth design emanates a rustic and industrial charm perfect for both traditional and contemporary décor themed venues.

Similar to the reclaimed look restaurant booth, the live edge wood table tops boast of the same high commercial quality. Suitable for indoor settings, this live edge table top features a reclaimed look making it a stylish work of craftsmanship, adding personality to your venue’s atmosphere. The tough wood is designed to be scratches, tears and stains resistant. With the right amount of rustic and industrial foundation paired with a compatible base, you will have a long lasting and impressionable restaurant table ready to serve you for many years of regular heavy use.

Ultimately, Restaurant Furniture.net’s industrial restaurant furniture is a fashion statement that allows customers to design the final look of these furniture pieces to coordinate with their venue’s interior design, motif and concept. Sales professionals also provide assistance in designing seating layouts, which size and how many booths, tables and chairs can fit in the venue’s current space, as well as the right style and color / finish for the existing décor.

Restaurant Furniture.Net is an online commercial grade furniture distributor servicing the food and hospitality industry for over 10 years. The diverse selection of restaurant furniture is offered in a variety of materials and styles suited for any motif and decor. The high-quality, well-designed products are durable, practical and competitively priced. Visit the site to learn more about restaurant furniture here: https://www.restaurantfurniture.net