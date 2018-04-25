RestaurantData releases the Top 300 Restaurant concepts list by US Sales

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com recently released their Top 300 list for 2018. (available on their website) The list summarizes US operating data (units, average unit volume estimates and sales estimates) by concept.

RestaurantData.com contacts over 4,500 chains in the US at least once a year. In addition, they routinely check chain websites, SEC reports, franchise disclosure documents and articles in the top industry publications.

In a constant flow of moving data, researchers track and publish new restaurant openings weekly and restaurant closings semi-annually.

The Top 300 list is ranked using RestaurantData.com annual sales estimates by concept. The Top 10 concepts in order are McDonalds, Starbucks, Taco Bell, Subway, Wendy’s, Burger King, Dunkin Donuts, Chick-Fil-A, Domino’s and Panera Bread. These concepts produce over 43% of the estimated annual sales for the entire Top 300. The Top 100 concepts include mostly well established, dominant chains. Most are either listed on a major stock exchange or are owned by a major private equity firm. Many of the Top 100 concepts are franchised. The next 200 concepts include many growing chains and declining chains.

