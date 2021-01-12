Restaurant365 Doubles Down on Restaurant Operations With Their Smart Ops Release

Irvine, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Restaurant365 , the leading all-in-one restaurant management platform, today unveiled its Smart Ops Release, which makes the robust Restaurant365 operations modules smarter, simpler, and more mobile friendly. This latest release includes major user experience upgrades and smart features that further automate in-store processes as well as accelerate multi-unit analysis. The powerful, yet easy-to-use functionality will allow teams to spend less time on administrative tasks – and focus more time hitting goals and prioritizing their guests.

Key upgrades include:

Multi-location dashboards so operations directors and area managers can hone in on problem areas

Simplified interface making it easy for managers at all levels to leverage the powerful operations tools

Automatic alerts and warnings during inventory counts to help diagnose issues

Invoice smart matching that recognizes substitute items by cross referencing the purchase order for better accuracy

Realtime, multi-person inventory counting for better collaboration

Multi-location blackout dates, overtime rules, and schedule request cutoffs to further optimize labor

“Adding a smarter user experience to R365’s powerful operations platform is a true game-changer in the restaurant operations space,” says Restaurant365 CEO Tony Smith. “The Smart Ops Release changes everything. Now every store manager can operate and report with confidence, and directors will have the transparency to get answers and solve issues quickly across their locations. All levels of the organization are empowered by this significant step forward for the restaurant industry.”

Restaurant365 has always enabled quick access to key information to control food cost and optimize labor. The Smart Ops Release makes it even easier for restaurant managers to perform on the highest levels by making it simple to leverage the powerful Restaurant365 all-in-one engine.

“With the time savings and increased accuracy, we’re now able to spend that time operating the restaurants,” said JP Thomas, Director of Operations for honeygrow. “The biggest way that the new Smart Ops Release has improved operations in the restaurants is by freeing up our managers’ time in a big way and giving us more accurate financial results. Teams will enjoy the simplicity, yet the fullness of the features that are added within this new experience.”

With more than 15,000 active operations users and over eight years of operations technology experience, this latest release secures Restaurant365’s standing as a premier operations platform built with feedback from the most experienced and successful restaurant operators.

“The Smart Ops Release was built for operators by operators,” says Restaurant365 Group Product Manager, Joe Hannon, who also spent a decade as a general manager. “We worked very closely with our operations customers to come up with solutions that help them purchase the right amount, pay the best price, and prioritize urgent problem areas. It also helps that Restaurant365 is staffed by many former restaurant operators. Together with our customers, we built the Smart Ops Release to add real value while enabling users to get through administrative tasks faster.”

Restaurant managers and operations leaders can learn more about Restaurant365’s Smart Ops Release at Restaurant365.com/Smart . Additional information on Restaurant365’s all-in-one platform is available at Restaurant365.com .

About Restaurant365 ®

Restaurant365 is the industry’s leading all-in-one, cloud-based accounting, inventory, scheduling, payroll and HR solution developed specifically for restaurants. The R365 platform simplifies day-to-day management for restaurant operators, allowing them to control food costs and optimize labor costs. Integrations and open APIs enable Restaurant365 to connect with other systems including POS providers, vendors and banks. The result is accurate, timely reporting that provides a clear and complete view of their businesses. Restaurant365 allows operators to focus on what matters — their guests. Backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ and Tiger Global Management. Restaurant365 is based in Irvine, California with an office in Austin, Texas. Additional information is available at Restaurant365.com .

