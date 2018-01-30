Restaurant Week: Chez Joel misses the mark

On a busy stretch of Taylor Street where fast-casual restaurants dominate, Chez Joel sits at a corner with twinkling lights and French doors. Inside, a massive chandelier hangs over the dining room, its walls adorned by French posters. But the charming decor sets up expectations of a meal that ultimately doesn't match.

For Restaurant Week, the bistro offers a three-course dinner for $33, but even at that price, I'm not sure if it is a place worth visiting for a full meal. As each course arrived, my companion and I found ourselves less and less impressed.

Warm French bread served with butter and an olive tapenade made a solid accompaniment to our attempts to decipher the menu for the Restaurant Week offerings, as the server neglected to mention anything about the promotion.

The French onion soup was savory and sweet, with a lid of melted cheese and melty bread cubes. The soup itself was brothy with slivers of onions that were tender but not overcooked. While the soup is good, the escargot is the more interesting and tasty option - tender French snails swam in six tiny pools of garlic butter, Pernod and herbed breadcrumbs. We dipped our leftover bread into the butter after we had fished out the escargot.

The entrees were where our disappointment began to rise. The grilled and pan-seared Cornish hen in a sage and Madeira wine sauce arrived topped with portobello mushrooms, a single baby carrot and a side of garlic mashed potatoes. While the sauce was savory and strongly seasoned with rosemary, the chicken itself was mostly dry, which pushed me toward the potatoes, which were creamy and unabashedly garlicky.

The butternut squash ravioli was overly sweet, tasting more like mouthfuls of pumpkin pie than pasta with garlic cream. Although the dish lists truffle oil, it's indiscernible from the overwhelming flavor of allspice and nutmeg.

My companion and I hoped that dessert would redeem our meal, but we were let down. The chocolate mousse was not the decadent end I wanted. While the texture was smooth and silky, the white chocolate and dark chocolate mousse were neither sweet enough or bitter enough to qualify as either. I enjoyed the strawberry garnish more than the dessert itself. The creme brulee was not much better, and for whatever reason, had a caramelized sugar top that tasted like duck fat. Again, the texture was spot on, but it wasn't particularly sweet and tasted more like a bland vanilla pudding than a rich French dessert.

Instead of a full prix-fixe meal, having appetizers a la carte may be a better way to approach Chez Joel during Restaurant Week.

1119 W. Taylor St., 312-226-6479, chezjoelbistro.com

Chicago Restaurant Week runs through Feb. 8, and features more than 370 restaurants offering three-course lunches and brunches ($22) and three- and four-course dinners ($33, $44). For participating restaurants, menus and online reservations, go to www.eatitupchicago.com.

gwong@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @GraceWong630

Is it a good deal? 12 Restaurant Week menus reviewed: »

Chicago Restaurant Week guide: Phil Vettel's list of best bets »

Phil's 50: Chicago's best restaurants, ranked, reviewed, mapped »