Restaurant Week at Allium leaves a sour note

It’s hard judging a restaurant during Restaurant Week. On the one hand, chef and restaurateurs are participating to get new diners and hopefully entice them back for another visit. On the other hand, Restaurant Week can be a blatant cash grab to bring in diners to try so-so dishes that may or may not feature cheaper ingredients than regular menu items. While you hope for the best, there’s a chance you can be fooled into the worst.

This, friends, is a cautionary tale of the latter.

Located in The Four Seasons hotel seven floors above Michigan Avenue, Allium is a posh, old-school hotel restaurant overlooking the bustling street. Dark woods, plush albeit dated furniture, kind of stuffy vibe — there’s not an Edison bulb or exposed brick in sight.

Once seated by the window, my dining companion and I were given the $44 Restaurant Week menu. While other restaurants feature one or two options for the second and third courses, diners at Allium are only given one choice during the entire meal. The menu the night of our visit opened with burrata on black garlic toast, a choice between Selva prawns with celery, apple and almond, or pork belly with beets and mustard vinagrette, and an entree of seared white fish with potatoes and mushrooms in a soy broth.

The burrata was fine. Mild and creamy, it’s a delightful cheese, but honestly it’s done by many restaurants and something of a cliche. The preparation here was generous, with a large slab of thick toast covered by a cloud of the cheese, which was garnished with slashes of a sweet-savory roast squash sauce. On the regular menu, the burrata toast is prepared slightly differently but clocks in at $16 — this course was a positive sign about the meal, hinting at some deals further down the menu.

Boy, was I mistaken.

Course two featured the prawns and pork belly. I ordered the latter, which proved little more than a dessicated brick of what I can only assume was once pork belly — that’s how dry and overcooked this thing was. Crisped to an inch of its life, the pork turned to ash in my mouth. The beets accompanying the sad slab of meat were tender and well-cooked, but otherwise uninspired: They were just beets.

When it comes to the prawns, I have to call shenanigans. Listed as “Selva prawns,” the two curlicues of seafood on the plate suspiciously resembled … peeled jumbo shrimp. A Google search turns up a company called Selva Shrimp, which is confusing because the company also sells black tiger prawns. Shrimp and prawns are similar but different, and truth be told, it’s hard to tell the difference when the skin has been removed.

As a “Chopped” superfan, I can tell you right now that if this dish were presented to chef Alex Guarnaschelli and her cohorts, they’d have a field day tearing it apart. The provenance of the protein aside — boringly and simply boiled, by the way — the dish featured dollops of what can best be described as chef-y applesauce and mandolin’d ribbons of celery. The garnish, if you could call it that, was a chopped-off microbush of celery leaves, indecorously placed on the dish for God knows why. This dish made me clutch my nonexistent pearls.

My favorite thing about this dish was the actual plate on which it was served.

Incidentally, the second course dishes can be found in tandem on the regular menu, listed under appetizers as a surf-turf combo of “jumbo prawns and pork belly” ($18). If the Restaurant Week options are any indication, hard pass.

The main entree, seared white fish, was a salve to the abominable second course, but only just. The fish was perfectly seared, with a crispy, shatteringly thin skin and tender, flaky meat. And while the maple-soy broth was a delight, slightly sweet and very savory, the plainly prepared potatoes and mushrooms continued the menu’s theme: “Let’s do the absolute minimum.”

Dessert was an oatmeal crumble with raspberries and some ice cream. It was fine, and at that point, I just wanted to get out of the place and grab a burger at Red Hot Ranch.

Which is what I did.

Chicago Restaurant Week runs through Feb. 8, and features 370 restaurants offering three-course lunches and brunches ($22) and three- and four-course dinners ($33, $44). For participating restaurants, menus and online reservations, go to www.choosechicago.com.

jbhernandez@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @joeybear85

Is it a good deal? 12 Restaurant Week menus reviewed »

Chicago Restaurant Week guide: Phil Vettel's list of best bets »

Phil's 50: Chicago's best restaurants, ranked, reviewed, mapped »