Restaurant Vendors: A New Tool To Help You Find New Openings Before Your Competitors, Visit Flhip.com

Starkville, MS – OMG Grill House

A West Point restaurant is opening a second location in Starkville. OMG Grill House will open by February at the former 1883 Smokehouse on Highway 12. Restaurant owner TA Amos first opened the West Point location in March 2020. “(Business) has been good, especially during the pandemic with our curbside services,” Amos said. “The opportunity presented itself to open one in Starkville. We’ve done really well in West Point. In fact, we’d like to start franchising.”

Houston, TX – Juliet Restaurant

Candy Shack Daiquiris founder James McGhee will open Juliet Restaurant in early 2022, according to a press release. Located at 5857 Westheimer Rd., details on what kind of food Juliet will serve are light, but McGhee has tapped some high profile collaborators to bring the concept to life.

Alameda, CA – Flavors of the Isle

A new Jamaican restaurant will be opening soon in Over-The-Rhine. Flavors of the Isle is coming to 1807 Elm Street, right next to Findlay Market. The restaurant specializes in jerked meats, a style of cooking that originated in Jamaica in which the meat is dry rubbed or marinated wet with a spice blend and then cooked.

Greenville, SC – 810 Billiards & Bowling

They gutted the building, transforming it into the first 810 Billiards & Bowling location, an expansive “eater-tainment” venue catering to families and the late-night crowd. With bowling, billiards, a full-service bar, restaurant, table tennis, arcade games, air hockey and more, 810 Billiards & Bowling now has six locations across South Carolina and Arizona, with another three locations planned. Now, they’re bringing it to Greenville, with plans to open a franchise in spring 2022 at 842 Woods Crossing, close to Haywood Mall.

New York, NY – L’Abeille

A former Joël Robuchon protégé will be leading the kitchen at a new upscale Tribeca spot opening in the spring. For chef and co-owner Mitsunobu Nagae – who has worked at Joël Robuchon restaurants in Tokyo, Paris, and NYC – this will be his first solo restaurant, located at 412 Greenwich Street between Laight and Hubert streets. Called L’Abeille, which means bee in French, the name is a reference to Nagae’s nickname, Mitsu, which means honey.

Tampa, FL – King of the Coop

One of Tampa’s most popular fried chicken spots is coming to St. Petersburg as King of the Coop is opening a new location on 22nd Avenue across from Tyrone Square in late January. Famous for its Nashville hot chicken, King of the Coop first opened in 2019 and has already been voted best fried chicken in Tampa Bay two years in a row.

