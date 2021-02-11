Restaurant Vendors, New Restaurants ARE Opening Across the US!

( RestaurantNews.com ) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Williamsburg, MI – Rad.ish

Acme residents will get a two-for-one addition to the hospitality scene this winter – a new brewery and a new vegan Mexican restaurant – when Stone Hound Brewing Co. opens its doors on Bunker Hill Road.

Traverse City, MI – Jersey Mike’s Subs

A franchise location of Jersey Mike’s Subs is planned to open in March at 110 Munson Avenue in the former That’sa Pizza space. The New Jersey-based restaurant chain focuses on “fresh sliced, authentic Northeast-American style sub sandwiches on fresh baked bread,” offering a variety of hot and cold subs.

Traverse City, MI – Habibi Middle Eastern Coney

Around the corner, owner Brent Temple is targeting a March opening of Habibi Middle Eastern Coney at 124 Cochlin Avenue next to Super 7. Temple, a veteran of Taste of India and The Cottage Café in Traverse City, says he plans to offer Middle Eastern fare such as gyros, shawarma, Turkish kabobs, falafel wraps, Lebanese hummus and tabbouleh, and platters like Yemen Roast Chicken with sides of Persian rice, Arabic salad, and fresh pita.

Allen Park, MI – Crafty Crab Seafood

Crafty Crab Seafood restaurant is expected to open in the former Johnny Carino’s location in front of the Lowe’s at the same plaza.

Reston, VA – Big Buns Damn Good Burger Co.

Big Buns Damn Good Burger Co., a DC-based burger and craft beer restaurant, is expected to open sometime in March, according to a company spokesperson for Comstock, the developer of Reston Station. The business will take up roughly 3,000-square-feet at the BLVD, Reston Station’s first apartment tower. It was originally expected to open in late 2019 or early 2020.

Reston, VA – Matchbox

Matchbox, DC-based wood fire pizza restaurant, plans to open sometime in May, but so far, there’s no set date, according to company spokeswoman Victoria Thornton. The 5,500-square-foot space was originally set to open in early 2020 at 1900 Reston Metro Plaza Drive, the building designed by Helmut Jahn that Google currently anchors.

