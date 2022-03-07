Restaurant Vendors, More New Restaurants Opening Soon Around the Country. Let Flhip.com Help You Get In the Door First.





( RestaurantNews.com ) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Prairie Village, KS – Meddys

Meddys, a Wichita-based Mediterranean restaurant chain, is still coming to Prairie Village’s Corinth Quarter, though (as some readers have noticed) the company missed its anticipated November opening. Meddys officials say the delay is do in part to pandemic-related supply chain issues. Meddys advisor Mark Logan said they now expect to open the Prairie Village store at 4015 W. 83rd Street this summer.

Birmingham, AL – Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe

Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe is a brand new restaurant opening in downtown Birmingham this spring. What makes this opening special? It marks the first restaurant in the state, owned and operated by an openly Trans, Black woman. Check out everything we know about the new spot and the woman behind the historic moment.

Seattle, WA – Ms. Helen’s Soul Bistro

Now, her daughter Jesdarnel “Squirt” Henton, who has cooked by her side since the first year in business, plans to open Ms. Helen’s Soul Bistro in almost the exact same place by August 2022. The pair secured a spot in the new Midtown Square building at 23rd and Union and have been working with the developers, Lake Union Partners, to get the space built out.

Verona, NY – 7 Kitchens Buffet

7 Kitchens will be a market-style restaurant featuring a variety of quality artisan food that includes Italian, seafood, Asian, the carvery, the grill, a taco bar, and the bakery. 7 Kitchen’s contemporary design will offer seating for more than 375 guests, making it Turning Stone’s largest restaurant.

Marietta, OH – Benny & Babe at the Buckley

After The Buckley House restaurant closed its doors in October, a new restaurant is slated to open in its place this March. Benny & Babe at the Buckley, derived from the local Benny & Babe food truck, will serve “Southern-inspired small plates.” The soft opening will take place on Mar. 5 and 6 at 332 Front Street in Marietta.

New Orleans, LA – Last

Dupont has purchased the historic building formerly home to Cavan, according to NOLA.com, with plans to open a restaurant he calls his “last.” Prolific local restaurant group LeBlanc and Smith closed the Magazine Street bistro in September 2021 after five years, with owner Robért LeBlanc citing Hurricane Ida damage and “extreme” staffing challenges at the time. Despite only being open five years, the restaurant was well-loved, particularly for the romantic 19th century townhouse it was housed in.

