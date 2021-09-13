Restaurant Vendors, Let Us Help You Get In the Door First of New Restaurants Opening Soon!





Dorchester, MA – Comfort Kitchen

Comfort Kitchen will soon open in the former Uphams Corner Comfort Station, which was originally built in 1912 to support the expanding streetcar system in Boston and is listed on the State and National Registers of Historic Places and as a Boston Landmark.

Nashville, TN – Raising Cane’s

The Baton Rouge fried chicken chain will take over a two-story space at 212 Broadway, according to a spokesperson. Raising Cane’s announced its first Nashville location at 36 White Bridge Rd. earlier in August. That location will open in early 2022, according to a spokesperson.

Orlando, FL – Little Greek Fresh Grill

Little Greek Fresh Grill, a fast-casual Greek restaurant with an American influence, is set to open a location this fall on Dr. Phillips Blvd., according to Nick Vojnovic, Little Greek president. It will be located at 5154 Dr. Phillips Blvd. The owner/operator is JP Navarro. Little Greek Dr. Phillips will be the 13th location in the Orlando Metro area

Atlanta, GA – Humble Pie

Humble Pie, a family-friendly neighborhood restaurant offering chef-driven American dishes, is set to open spring 2022 at the much-anticipated Westside mixed-use property The Interlock (1115 Howell Mill Rd, Suite P100). From the team behind Lazy Betty and the forthcoming Juniper Cafe, including Chefs Ron Hsu and Aaron Phillips and Beverage Director Carl Van Tyle Gilbert, the restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner.

Asheville, NC – Harvest Pizzeria

Harvest Pizzeria is slated to open mid-September at 39 Banks Ave. It will feature wood-fired pizzas, sandwiches, small plates and cocktails made from locally sourced ingredients. The restaurant will consist of a mezzanine for private events, a dining room, full bar, open kitchen and rooftop bar and patio.

Chicago, IL – Alla Vita

Boka Restaurant Group has announced an opening date for Alla Vita, its new West Loop Italian-American spot along Randolph Restaurant Row. Alla Vita replaces Bellemore (Boka’s previous restaurant that debuted in 2017 in the same space) and will open September 13 at the northeast corner of Randolph and Jefferson streets. Reservations are live via OpenTable.

