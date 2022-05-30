Restaurant Vendors, Let Flhip.com Help You Get in the Door of New Restaurants Opening Across the Country Every Week.





San Francisco, CA – La Société Bar and Café

Michael Mina’s new company, TableOne Hospitality, announced its first hotel restaurant project — and it’s landing in San Francisco’s Hyatt Regency in SoMa. La Société Bar and Café is conceived as a “modern brasserie” and is set to open this summer for breakfast and dinner. Diners at La Société can expect a menu of “classic French dishes” that will be served alongside cocktails and a wine list spanning both regional and European options.

Grand Rapids, MI – Noodlepig

A ramen noodle restaurant opening this year is one step closer to bringing “boozy boba” to downtown Grand Rapids. On Wednesday, the Grand Rapids Downtown Development Authority approved a resolution recommending a liquor license for Noodlepig, located at 601 Bond Ave. NW, just north of Trowbridge Street in Grand Rapids’ Monroe North neighborhood. Owner and founder Chris Wessely, a self-professed “ramen addict,” said the restaurant would utilize the surrounding social district to serve to-go cans of beer, wine, sake and alcohol-infused boba cocktails, which he calls “boozy boba.”

Clayton, MO – Wright’s Tavern

The owner of Louie, a celebrated Italian restaurant in the DeMun neighborhood in Clayton, announced he’s opening another dining spot in the former I Fratellini space this fall. Restaurateur Matt McGuire’s Wright’s Tavern will be located at 7624 Wydown Blvd. McGuire, who said he is self-funding this project, is leasing the space. The building is owned by 7626 Wydown LLC, an entity whose registered agent is attorney James Sherby of Clayton, according to county and state records.

Stamford, CT – Cugine’s Italian

Cugine’s Italian is expected to open its doors at 121 Towne St. in Harbor Point in Stamford sometime this spring, according to representatives. Restauranteurs John and Morgan Nealon are the owners.

Boston, MA – Serafina

Serafina, the famous Italian restaurant, will be opening in Seaport this year! Owner Seth Greenberg is so excited for his newest project to make its official appearance later this spring. The Seaport location will be a stunning and unique one with lots of oversized floor-to-ceiling glass windows, live Olive Trees, a separate pizza kitchen and bar and it’s just steps from the Boston Harbor. This will be the Newbury Street Serafina big sister with a much larger menu and space in a prime waterfront location (and a patio!!).

Portland, OR – Bar Sousòl

Last year, star Portland chef Gregory Gourdet announced his long-awaited brick-and-mortar restaurant Kann would open in 2022. Now, Gourdet will also open a bar in the space just below it. Bar Sousòl will open two weeks after Kann at 538 S.E. Ash St., according to the Oregonian which first reported the news. Kann will focus on fire-cooked food inspired by Gourdet’s Haitian heritage and Bar Sousól will feature pan-Caribbean cocktails from countries like Cuba, Jamaica and Mexico.

