Restaurant Vendors, Let Flhip.com Help You Get in the Door First of New Restaurants Opening Around the Country





( RestaurantNews.com ) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Walnut Creek, CA – Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar

A new bar focused on sparkling wines and champagnes is coming soon to Walnut Creek. Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar is the newest tenant at 1652 Bonanza St., where they’ve just applied for their ABC license.

Evansville, WY – Chili’s Bar & Grill

In this case, the former International House of Pancakes (IHOP) building has been remolded, inside and out, for the transformation to our fair city’s first Chili’s Bar & Grill. Their official grand opening is tentatively scheduled for August 8th, 2022 (according to the writing on the windows at least).

Las Vegas, NV – Stanton Social Prime

Tao Group Hospitality announced Thursday that it is partnering with Caesars Entertainment and Chef Chris Santos to open Stanton Social Prime, a reinvigoration of Santos’s iconic restaurant, Stanton Social, which made its name in New York City’s Lower East Side, where it operated for 15 years before closing in 2018.

Dresher, PA – Redstone American Grille

The last we heard this was to break ground in the spring and be ready to open in September.

Miami, FL – Vineyard Restaurant & Wine Bar

After a 13-year-run in the Hammocks area of West Kendall, Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant & Wine Bar has found a new home. Chef Adrianne Calvo’s original namesake will open later this summer at the foot of Kendall’s own “Love Lock Bridge” in the Palms at Town and Country, a move that allows the restaurant to accommodate 270 patrons — a sizable jump from the old location’s capacity of 60.

Mesa, AZ – Mountain Mike’s Pizza

California-based pizza chain Mountain Mike’s is opening its first Arizona storefront in the Mesa Riverview Shopping Center, 849 North Dobson Road, in Mesa. The franchise is tentatively scheduled to open on December 30 for dine-in, carryout, and delivery, according to Kristyna Otto of Powerhouse Communications, the brand’s marketing team.

For more information or to view the leads in your area, please visit Flhip.com

Contact:

Ken Roberts

772-231-5826

ken@flhip.com

More from Flhip

The post Restaurant Vendors, Let Flhip.com Help You Get in the Door First of New Restaurants Opening Around the Country first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.