Restaurant Vendors Get In the Door First of New Restaurants Opening Soon





( RestaurantNews.com ) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Arlington, VA – Hawkers

Hawkers, a growing Asian street food restaurant chain, is looking to start serving in Ballston this summer. First announced in July 2020, Hawkers had hoped to open its first Arlington location by the spring of 2021. But equipment and supply chain challenges delayed that goal by nearly an entire year, a Hawkers spokesperson tells ARLnow. The eatery is now targeting a June 2022 opening.

Owensboro, KY – Sassafras

Matt owns a cafe, and Dennis owns a pizza place, but this will be something different. They plan to call it “Sassafras,” and they want it to showcase the culture and history of Kentucky. The brothers say they are not sure exactly when the restaurant will open, but they are aiming for the early spring of 2022. When word got out what the brothers were planning, they say people already started coming up to them asking for reservations, but they are not quite to that stage yet.

Gaithersburg, MD – &pizza

&pizza at 570 N Frederick Ave in the Gaithersburg Square shopping center will be opening on March 9. Permanent signage was installed on the building last month and the restaurant is currently hiring.

Tampa, FL – Dang Dude

The year 2022 is shaping up to be a busy one for Ferrell Alvarez. As early as next month, the chef and owner of celebrated Seminole Heights restaurant Rooster & The Till will open Dang Dude, a new fast-casual Asian concept at Tampa’s Sparkman Wharf.

Midland, TX – Mister Chip’s Kitchen

Mister Chip’s Kitchen – this Asian fusion restaurant is scheduled to open before April featuring dumplings, noodles, and sushi plus other food and drinks. The restaurant will be located in the former Basin Burger House building.

Scottsdale, AZ – Birdcall

Denver-based chicken restaurant Birdcall recently announced plans to open its first Arizona location in Scottsdale this spring. The fast-casual restaurant at the northeast corner of Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard is set to open in April and will serve lunch and dinner with a menu that includes all-natural chicken sandwiches, crispy tenders, chicken nuggets and salads, the company said in a press release.

