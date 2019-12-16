Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Portland, OR – Ping Yang Pow

Andy Ricker will be opening a new restaurant this month called Ping Yang Pow, which as Portland Monthly reports, will use Thai-style charcoal logs to grill up high-quality meats as well as salads. Expect it to arrive December 20 inside and upstairs from Pok Pok Northwest at 1639 NW Marshall

Cincinnati, OH – Khora

Edward Lee and Kevin Ashworth are opening a new restaurant in Cincinnati’s forthcoming Kinley Hotel, between downtown and the Over the Rhine neighborhood. Ashworth, who worked alongside Lee for over a decade in Louisville at 610 Magnolia, MilkWood, and Whiskey Dry, is from the Cincinnati area, and is plotting fun twists on regional classics – including a pasta inspired by Cincinnati chili. The name Khora comes from “khorasan,” one of the oldest ancient grains (also known as kamut), and the menu will be pasta-driven, sourcing grains from the Ohio valley and milled to order for the restaurant.

San Diego, CA – Callie

After a decade of working alongside Daniel Boulud in New York, Travis Swikard is debuting his first solo project, a California-Mediterranean restaurant. Named after the Greek muse Kallos, Callie will be serving dishes that span the Mediterranean coastline, while sourcing as many ingredients from the San Diego area as possible. “I’m not going to say it’s ‘healthy,'” Swikard told us in 2018, “but that’s what California cuisine is: bright, light, textured, vegetable – and seafood -forward.”

Nashville, TN – Locust

Noma and The Catbird Seat alum Trevor Moran will open a more permanent version of his kakigori (Japanese shaved ice) pop-ups, with rotating savory items like dumplings.

Philadelphia, PA – Laser Wolf

The forthcoming Israeli shipudya (skewer house) from Mike Solomonov and Steve Cook is one of Philadelphia’s most longed-for openings. Zahav chef de cuisine Andrew Henshaw will helm the kitchen, with plenty of cooking over charcoal and fresh pita baked in house.

New York, NY – Casa Cruz

Restaurateur Juan Santa Cruz is bringing his London hotspot Casa Cruz to the Upper East Side, returning to the city for the first time since a pop-up in 2016. The Argentinean-inflected menu “will also have nods to New York classics,” the restaurant said, and will be open from breakfast onward.

