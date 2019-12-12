Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Flhip provides regularly updated lead lists, allowing vendors to check for updates at any time. To see leads in your sales area click here.

Click on the map above to see how Flhip can get you in the door first of new restaurants!

New York, NY – Toscano

Chef Michael Toscano helmed the kitchen at New York’s Perla and his wife Caitlin worked front of house at restaurants including Per Se and Del Posto (one of America’s best Italian restaurants). Together, the couple will open Toscano in Greenwich Village in the same space that once housed Perla. The full-service Italian restaurant will serve lunch and dinner with a large seafood selection, an extensive housemade pasta program and a wood-burning oven

Arlington, VA – The Slanted Door

Legendary San Francisco Vietnamese restaurant The Slanted Door will open its first location outside of California at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace. Menu items include lemongrass rib-eye steak, organic clay pot chicken, caramelized shrimp and tofu and its famous Shaking Beef, one of America’s most iconic dishes. The restaurant is eyeing a winter 2020 opening.

Raleigh, NC – Cut & Gather

Florida-born chef Kenny Gilbert will serve wood-fired Southern food at Cut & Gather, which is slated to open in Raleigh in February. Barbecue, seafood and other meats will be cooked in smokers, on grills and on custom-made wood-burning ovens, and the menu — which is inspired by Gilbert’s mother’s cooking — will change seasonally.

Nashville, TN – PABU

The third location of the MINA Group’s PABU is set to open in early 2020 inside the JW Marriott in downtown Nashville. Like at the other locations (in San Francisco and Boston), PABU will feature a variety of Japanese dining options including a sushi bar, a robata grill and an izakaya with fish flown in from Japan. Because it’s on the ground level, there will also be an outdoor terrace.

Washington, DC – The Grill

Chef Roberto Santibañez will open a 200-seat, 5,400-square-foot Latin-influenced upscale American bar and grill in Washington’s District Wharf. The Grill will feature an open kitchen serving a menu of wood-fired steaks and seafood as well as lighter, California-inspired fare. There will be plenty of California wines on offer as well as a gin-centric cocktail program. The Grill is set to have stunning views, with an indoor-outdoor bar and a patio facing the water.

Las Vegas, NV – Din Tai Fung

Din Tai Fung, which has more than 170 locations in 13 countries (and is among America’s best Chinese restaurants), will open its first Vegas location inside the ARIA Resort & Casino. This chain is best known for its noodles and Shanghai-style soup dumplings.

For more information or to view the leads in your area, please visit Flhip.com

Ken Roberts

772-231-5826

ken@flhip.com