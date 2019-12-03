Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Flhip provides regularly updated lead lists, allowing vendors to check for updates at any time. To see leads in your sales area click here.

Click on the map above to see how Flhip can get you in the door first of new restaurants!

Washington, DC – Emilie’s

Family-style platters of ranch fried chicken and whole branzino by Chef Kevin Tien, who left his popular restaurant Himitsu to trek out on his own. You might want to start out your meal with something a little different if you have an adventurous table — like their beef tartare with cured egg yolk or the champon noodles with miso butter and black pepper.

Arlington, VA – Sfoglina

The freshly made pasta that Sfoglina is known for, like linguine with lobster, roasted tomatoes and chilies or potato gnocchi with porcini crema, mushrooms and Parmigiana Reggiano. Unique to their new location is a fresh mozzarella bar where you can pair your own choice of cheeses with fun stuff like cured fish, salumi and grilled and pickled vegetables.

Las Vegas, NV – The Mayfair

The Mayfair Supper Club, the Bellagio’s newest restaurant, plans to open in time for New Year’s Eve. The restaurant, which finds inspiration in supper clubs in London, combines dinner and a show in an evolving production that changes throughout the night. A menu of contemporary takes on American classics accompanies live entertainment performances nightly and a view of the Bellagio Fountains.

Hillsdale, NJ – Reilly’s Rib Cage

The space alone at Gage and Tollner will be worth visiting when it reopens this fall. The landmarked dining room opened more than 125 years ago, and since closing in 2004, the Downtown Brooklyn space with mirrored panels and a mahogany bar has gone through a series of somewhat depressing iterations (T.G.I. Friday’s, Arby’s, discount store) that haven’t fully highlighted its historic status. But seasoned restaurateurs Sohui Kim, Ben Schneider, and St. John Frizell are aiming to change that. Their iteration will go hard on old-time New York, reviving it as an oyster and chophouse with classics like a Caesar salad and a ribeye.

Tucson, AZ – Wicked Monkey Brewery

The venture is the brainchild and longtime dream of Shawn Cochran and his wife, Karen Sady-Cochran. The Gladden Farms couple closed escrow in September on a 8,100-square-foot industrial building at 7701 N. Business Park Drive, off North Cortaro Road and Interstate 10..

Clearwater, FL – Hogan’s Hangout

Since NoDa mainstay Solstice Tavern closed last November, Charlotteans have been walking past its boarded-up windows, anticipating the restaurant that would take its place along the popular strip of restaurants and bars along North Davidson Street. Now, the wait is almost over. Bargarita, the latest concept from the Mason Jar Group, will open in this location.

For more information or to view the leads in your area, please visit Flhip.com

Ken Roberts

772-231-5826

ken@flhip.com