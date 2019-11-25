Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

New York, NY – Saigon Social

New York City’s seen a boom in hip Vietnamese restaurants, and Saigon Social stands to become a particularly compelling addition to the mix; it’s from fine-dining vet Helen Nguyen, who’s stepping out of the Restaurant Daniel catering kitchen to transform the former home of Mission Cantina.

Atlanta, GA – Lyla Lila

The forthcoming restaurant Lyla Lila, from restaurateur Billy Streck (Hampton + Hudson, Nina & Rafi, Cypress Street Pint & Plate) and former St. Cecilia chef Craig Richards, is located on the ground floor of the 24-story Lilli Midtown apartment building on Peachtree. The menu for Lyla Lila focuses on southern European fare from countries such as Italy and Spain. Richards, who worked for years in restaurants throughout Italy and with Lidia Bastianich (Italian celebrity chef, restaurateur), plans to feature fresh pastas on the menu like a chicken liver and sweet potato ravioli doppio and a risotto cacio e pepe.

Boston, MA – Bucktown Chicken & Fish

This import from Providence, Rhode Island, specializes in Southern comfort food, including fried fish sandwiches, chicken and waffles, waffle fries, and hushpuppies, to just glaze the surface. Many dishes at the restaurant are based on co-owner Ashley Faulkner’s family recipes, and there are some new items in the works for the Boston restaurant, which is currently under construction, said co-owner Adam Mir. The Boston space on Tremont Street is larger than the Providence restaurant, and the new Bucktown will likely serve alcohol, in addition to an expanded menu, when it opens. 1522 Tremont St., Mission Hill, Boston. Anticipated opening timeline: Late fall/winter 2019.

Brooklyn, NY – Gage and Tollner

The space alone at Gage and Tollner will be worth visiting when it reopens this fall. The landmarked dining room opened more than 125 years ago, and since closing in 2004, the Downtown Brooklyn space with mirrored panels and a mahogany bar has gone through a series of somewhat depressing iterations (T.G.I. Friday’s, Arby’s, discount store) that haven’t fully highlighted its historic status. But seasoned restaurateurs Sohui Kim, Ben Schneider, and St. John Frizell are aiming to change that. Their iteration will go hard on old-time New York, reviving it as an oyster and chophouse with classics like a Caesar salad and a ribeye.

Seattle, WA – Bamboo Sushi

Bamboo Sushi, a sustainability-minded chain born in Portland, is planning a Seattle expansion this November at the University Village mall. The new restaurant will be the company’s biggest location to date, with Japanese-inspired small plates, and even vegan menu options. Diners can pick between a traditional chef’s choice omakase experience at the sushi bar, or opt for a meal of original rolls and plates. Wine, beer, and the chain’s proprietary sake label will round out the drinks side. There will be lunch and dinner daily, with a weekday happy hour.

Charlotte, NC – Bargarita

Since NoDa mainstay Solstice Tavern closed last November, Charlotteans have been walking past its boarded-up windows, anticipating the restaurant that would take its place along the popular strip of restaurants and bars along North Davidson Street. Now, the wait is almost over. Bargarita, the latest concept from the Mason Jar Group, will open in this location.

