Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

Winslow, ME – CBD cafe

The restaurant will mimic the food industry’s farm-to-table trend, Duffy said, by incorporating marijuana he and his partners grow into the CBD, or cannabidiol-containing, dishes. All coffee and food can be purchased either containing CBD or not containing CBD to make the atmosphere as family-friendly as possible, Duffy said, and the CBD is lab-tested and approved.

Buhl, ID – The Kanaka Bistro

The restaurant is called The Kanaka Bistro. They will have a full menu with some vegetarian, other healthy options and of course some fried foods. Right now they are keeping the menu a surprise. They did say there will also be beer, wine and coffee. The new bistro will be located on Main Street next to Barker Realty close to Cloverleaf Creamery. Apparently the location used to be a beauty salon so they had to completely renovate the space.

Phoenix, AZ – Blanco Tacos & Tequila

The restaurant will serve modern Mexican fare and a full bar at Block 23, the same mixed-use development that houses the new Fry’s grocery store and parking garage near the intersection of Jefferson and Second streets. The Arrogant Butcher, another Sam Fox creation, is also located across the street in CityScape.

Flint, MI – Xolo

a Latin street food and tequila bar, is scheduled to open Thursday, Nov. 14 at 555 S. Saginaw St. in the space formerly occupied by Table & Tap located near Brush Alley. As far as the offerings at Xolo, Ruegsegger said “It will certainly be more taco-centric” as well as having options such as Mexican street corn, guacamole, and salsas built around the shareable concept for those looking to have a drink or two and tasting various options.

Alexandria, LO – Chicken Salad Chick

The chain is best known for its 12 varieties of chicken salad, served in a scoop or on a sandwich. “The trend we’re seeing is people are trying to eat healthier and cleaner,” said Goynes, who is developing the restaurant with his wife, Christina. “A normal scoop of chicken salad has around 350 calories. It’s protein, so you walk away full without eating 1,200 calories in a burger.”

Philadelphia, PA – Rex 1516

The Southern-fried South Street mainstay by Sojourn Restaurant Group’s Jill Weber is expanding into the ground floor space of the revamped Royal Theater, now apartments, sometime in spring 2020. Her all-day Mexican concept – sister to Washington Avenue’s Cafe Ynez – is slated to open on North American Street in winter 2020.

